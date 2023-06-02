Chandler Jones feeling 'faster' and 'stronger' going into 12th NFL season

This mentality is why Patrick Graham considers Jones one of the top players he's coached. The duo first met Jones' rookie year when Graham served as defensive line coach for the Patriots. In Graham's second season as the Raiders defensive coordinator, his relationship with Jones has evolved from more than just a player/coach dynamic. The two consider each friends as well.

"[T]he sky is the limit with Chan," Graham said. "Chan, the things he did last year in terms of putting pressure on the quarterback, playing the run, I'm just so proud of him because you've got to remember, I coached him as a rookie and then Brendan Daly had him after that and then he went to Arizona and you just see the growth of a true technician, a true professional in terms of the way he can explain the game, the way he executes out there, the way he can see it and his leadership ability. ... He's a great player who's been doing it for a long time. I'm looking forward to seeing what happens."

It's yet to be seen what will happen next, but with Maxx Crosby on the other side of the defensive line, the sky is truly the limit for Jones. He's totaled a career 112 sacks, and his love for the game hasn't withered.