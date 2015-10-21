Chargers QB Philip Rivers: "It's always a physical game"

Q: What's your opinion on what Derek Carr has been able to do so early in his career?**

Rivers:"Just again the little I've watched from both when we've played them, obviously you watch some and then the games that have been on TV. I don't really know him, but I'll give you my two cents. I felt like even as a rookie he had the demeanor, and I don't know… He looks like a guy that can get guys to follow him and get guys to go and play. He looked like a guy that I go, 'He'll get it going.' You know what I mean? He looks like a guy that can make a group around him better and go. Even as a rookie it was kind of like shoot, if he can just consistently stay in there and play and they can get some continuity that you knew that he was plenty capable. He's obviously a young, talented guy. It seems like he and [Amari] Cooper have developed a rapport early on and you get [Michael] Crabtree in there. Again, I haven't obviously studied them, but just seeing them play and watching them play I think he's a good quarterback."

Q: How much pride do you take in your consecutive starts streak?

Rivers:"That's probably one of the ones that's most important to me really. I was able to be out there in everyone in college. So far after those first two years when I was backing up Drew [Brees] and then I've been able to be out there for everyone over the last 10 years now. Again, it's obviously being blessed with good health. And obviously a lot of guys up front fighting for you the way they do and the guys in the training room helping you when you have some nicks and bruises and helping you get to the next Sunday. There are a lot of things that factor in. It is important to me if at all possible to be out there every week and something I care a great deal about."