Charles Woodson Announces Retirement from NFL

Over his remarkable football career, Woodson has excelled at every level. He is one of only two players (Marcus Allen) in history to win the Heisman Trophy, Associated Press Rookie of the Year, Associated Press Player of the Year and a Super Bowl over their career. He is a three-time first-team All-Pro and an eight-time Pro Bowler.

Originally selected by the Raiders in the first round (fourth overall) of the 1998 NFL Draft, Woodson played his first eight seasons for the Silver and Black from 1998-2005. He was named the Associated Press Rookie of the Year in 1998 and was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons (1998-2001). He helped the Raiders to three straight AFC West titles from 2000-02 and an appearance in Super Bowl XXXVII.