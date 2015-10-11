Charles Woodson Continues To Defy Father Time In Matchup With Denver Broncos

"Really don't even want to talk about the interceptions, because of the fact that we did lose the game," said Woodson. "It was all about winning the game, and that was a big deal all week about that aspect of it, but it's never about that. Those things are shiny things, shiny toys that you like, but it's about wins and losses."

Just four days clear of his 39th birthday, in many senses, Woodson doesn't look or play like a man who's nearly twice the age of the youngest Raider, as he roams the secondary and is seemingly immune to the effects of Father Time.

"Man, Wood is Wood. He's 39-years old, but he's playing like he's 21," safety Larry Asante said postgame. "He's just a special player. Hats off to him, man, at the age of 39 to be able to go out there and perform like that, there's nothing like it. Only he can do that."

After Sunday's performance, Woodson now has 64 career interceptions, which vaults him into a tie with Ed Reed for sixth all-time.

"He calls out plays before they even happen," Asante added. "With his knowledge of the game and anticipating what the offense is getting ready to do, that's what puts him in position to get to the ball like that. He's great at reading the quarterback. He's great at pattern reads, reading the routes that the receivers are going to run and he's always in the right position to get the ball."

You can credit an intimate knowledge of the game and God-given ability all you'd like, but at the end of the day, many people still pose the question: