Charles Woodson elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot

It's official: Silver and Black legend Charles Woodson has been elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The cornerback will be inducted in his first year of being eligible for the Hall of Fame, making him the 12th former Raider to become a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

To say it has been a distinguished career is an understatement. The 1997 Heisman winner was selected fourth in the 1998 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders after a National Championship at the University of Michigan. Woodson then won the 1998 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after recording 64 tackles, five interceptions, and a forced fumble while starting all 16 games that season. He was selected to four straight Pro Bowls, two first-team All-Pro selections and made a Super Bowl appearance in 2002 in his first stint with the Raiders before signing with the Green Bay Packers.

In his seven seasons in Green Bay, Woodson set franchise records for pick-sixes and defensive touchdowns. He led the league in interceptions in 2009 and 2011, won the Defensive Player of the Year in 2009 and won Super Bowl XLV.

Then, the coda: Woodson returned to Oakland in 2013 to play three more seasons before retiring in 2015. He had five interceptions, a career-high four fumble recoveries, made the Pro Bowl and won the Art Rooney Award in his final season of his career.

No. 24 retired in the top five in NFL history in interceptions (65), pick sixes (11) and passes defended (183). He's also the Raiders franchise career leader in forced fumbles (18) and defended passes/pass deflections (84).

But more than the stats, it's what Woodson represented to Raider Nation that fans will remember for generations. His work ethic, his leadership, his intelligence, his swagger and his passion for the game helped him stamp his name forever on this franchise.