Graduating With Honors: In the Class of '21, Charles Woodson could join the short list of first-ballot Raiders

The Raiders icon Charles Woodson is now several days away from potentially being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and as a cherry on top, he has a shot at doing it in his first year of eligibility.

That's a special honor for anyone, and for a team with a legacy as rich as the Raiders, Woodson wouldn't be alone in that regard. Many of the game's greatest players have donned the Silver and Black for all or some of their careers, and more than a handful have been inducted into the HOF as soon as possible.