Graduating With Honors: In the Class of '21, Charles Woodson could join the short list of first-ballot Raiders

It's only a matter of time before HOF finalist Charles Woodson cements his legacy by being accepted into Canton.
The Raiders icon Charles Woodson is now several days away from potentially being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and as a cherry on top, he has a shot at doing it in his first year of eligibility.
That's a special honor for anyone, and for a team with a legacy as rich as the Raiders, Woodson wouldn't be alone in that regard. Many of the game's greatest players have donned the Silver and Black for all or some of their careers, and more than a handful have been inducted into the HOF as soon as possible.
The other players to don the Silver and Black who were first-ballots:
- Marcus Allen (2003)
- George Blanda (1981)
- Willie Brown (1984)
- Eric Dickerson (1999)
- Ronnie Lott (2000)
- Randy Moss (2018)
- Jim Otto (1980)
- Jerry Rice (2010)
- Warren Sapp (2013)
- Gene Upshaw (1987)
- Rod Woodson (2009)
Out of that list, Woodson would also be the eighth player to have won a Super Bowl in his career and the sixth to have spent the majority of his career with the Raiders. Woodson would also become the third Heisman winner the Raiders have drafted to be enshrined after Marcus Allen and Tim Brown.
Rare air.
