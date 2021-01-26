Graduating With Honors: In the Class of '21, Charles Woodson could join the short list of first-ballot Raiders

Jan 26, 2021 at 01:26 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

woodson-thumb-12521-main
Marco Garcia/AP Photo

It's only a matter of time before HOF finalist Charles Woodson cements his legacy by being accepted into Canton.

The Raiders icon Charles Woodson is now several days away from potentially being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and as a cherry on top, he has a shot at doing it in his first year of eligibility.

That's a special honor for anyone, and for a team with a legacy as rich as the Raiders, Woodson wouldn't be alone in that regard. Many of the game's greatest players have donned the Silver and Black for all or some of their careers, and more than a handful have been inducted into the HOF as soon as possible.

The other players to don the Silver and Black who were first-ballots:

Out of that list, Woodson would also be the eighth player to have won a Super Bowl in his career and the sixth to have spent the majority of his career with the Raiders. Woodson would also become the third Heisman winner the Raiders have drafted to be enshrined after Marcus Allen and Tim Brown.

Rare air.

Top Shots: Best photos of the Raiders' defense in 2020

View the best photos of the Silver and Black's defense throughout the 2020 season.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
1 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
2 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
3 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.
4 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), linebacker Cory Littleton (42), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.
5 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), linebacker Cory Littleton (42), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73), safety Erik Harris (25), safety Johnathan Abram (24) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.
6 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73), safety Erik Harris (25), safety Johnathan Abram (24) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.
7 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.
8 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
9 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
10 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
11 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
12 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
13 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
14 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
15 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
16 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
17 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
18 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) breaks up a pass in the end zone during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
19 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) breaks up a pass in the end zone during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
20 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and safety Erik Harris (25) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
21 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and safety Erik Harris (25) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
22 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50), safety Johnathan Abram (24) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) go after a fumble during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
23 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50), safety Johnathan Abram (24) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) go after a fumble during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
24 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
25 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
26 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
27 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
28 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
29 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
30 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
31 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
32 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
33 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
34 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
35 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
36 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
37 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
38 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
39 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) sack the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
40 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) sack the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Related Content

news

Watch the trailer for ESPN's new 30 For 30 'Al Davis vs. The NFL'

Not every team in sports gets a 30 For 30. Let alone two of them.
news

Coors Light launches campaign to support Tom Flores' Hall of Fame bid

The company is pledging its support behind 'a chill legend's road to the Hall,' a play on Flores' iconic nickname 'Iceman.'
news

Darren Waller passes Tim Brown for most receptions in a season in Raiders history

It's been a record-setting year for many Raiders, and Darren Waller is the latest to etch his name into the history books.
news

Daniel Carlson breaks Sebastian Janikowski's single-season scoring record

The Las Vegas Raiders kicker broke the mark with an extra point near the end of the first half in Denver.
news

Darren Waller passes Todd Christensen for most receptions by a TE in team history

Things Darren Waller has done in 2020: Earned his first Pro Bowl selection, surpassed 1,000 receiving yards and rewritten the Raiders' history book.
news

Derek Carr eclipses 25,000 career passing yards on Sunday Night Football

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback continues to reach new career milestones, the latest being 25,000 passing yards — and he did it in 104 games.
news

Raiders President Marc Badain lights original Al Davis Memorial Torch outside team headquarters

The flame will stand as a forever reminder of Al Davis' Commitment To Excellence to the men and women who will pass by it daily on their way to work in this building.
news

Congressman Jim Costa honors Tom Flores, urges his Hall of Fame induction

During General Speeches on the floor of the House, Rep. Costa (CA-16) used his time to highlight the career achievements of Tom Flores.
news

Recordando Primer Victoria de Tom Flores

Hace 41 años, Tom Flores lideró a los Raiders por primera ocasión como Entrenador en Jefe en el Coliseo de Los Angeles.
news

Remembering the first win of Tom Flores' legendary career as the Raiders' head coach

Forty one years ago, Tom Flores stepped on the field of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the first time as the Raiders Head Coach.
news

Sixty years ago, the first-year Oakland Raiders got their circus start in Santa Cruz

Six decades ago this summer a group of misfits from all parts of the country assembled in town, a vacation destination in Northern California, in an attempt to achieve football glory.

