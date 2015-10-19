Charles Woodson: "I Have at Least 10 Years Left in Me"

Oakland Raiders safety Charles Woodson was an in-studio guest in New York on The NFL on CBS's The NFL Today pregame show yesterday. Woodson, tied for the NFL lead with four interceptions, including two off Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning in the Raiders Week 5 match-up. With quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees recently saying, according to Jim Rome, that they want to play into their 40s, Charles Woodson proclaimed that he has "at least 10 years left" in him.