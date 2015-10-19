Charles Woodson: "I Have at Least 10 Years Left in Me"

Oct 19, 2015 at 08:00 AM

Oakland Raiders safety Charles Woodson was an in-studio guest in New York on The NFL on CBS's The NFL Today pregame show yesterday. Woodson, tied for the NFL lead with four interceptions, including two off Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning in the Raiders Week 5 match-up. With quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees recently saying, according to Jim Rome, that they want to play into their 40s, Charles Woodson proclaimed that he has "at least 10 years left" in him.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

