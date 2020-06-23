Charles Woodson is ready to see Raiders' 'explosive' offense in 2020

Even after retirement, Charles Woodson continues to be an outspoken member of the Silver and Black, and recently he appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio to discuss some of the team's offseason acquisitions.
Following the conclusion of the 2019 season, the Raiders legend had nothing but positive things to say about the rookie class, and the trajectory the team is headed in; however, after adding even more weapons this offseason, Woodson believes the offense can become explosive.
"Offensively, they're all different type of guys, man," Woodson said in regards to 2020 NFL Draft picks Henry Ruggs III, Lynn Bowden, and Bryan Edwards. "They're guys you can do different things with and I kind of got excited about adding those guys to Josh Jacobs, [Darren] Waller, and Derek Carr. I think offensively they have a chance to be explosive and defensively I think, they brought in [Cory] Littleton from the Rams, he's going to be a key. I think they're going to have to gel as a defense and some young guys are going to have to step up and make some plays for that defense, but offensively I think they have a chance to be explosive."
Headed into a new city and a new season, the Raiders revamped the roster from top to bottom. With growing optimism surrounding the team and a brand-new stadium in the Entertainment Capital of the World, Woodson's word to describe the upcoming season is "pandemonium."
"Exciting times, man, it's like Christmas," he said on air. "Any time you get a new toy, it's pandemonium in the house, and that's how I feel the Las Vegas Raiders are now," Woodson said on air. "You've got a brand new toy, it's going to be pandemonium surrounding that new stadium when they have their opening game there. I'm excited to see this new team, I think they've done a great job out there. Gruden and Mayock, I think they're in lockstep in what they want out of a team, and what kind of players they want out of a team."
The 2020 campaign is approaching fast and Woodson can't wait to see the new-look Raiders in a few months.