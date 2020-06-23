Charles Woodson is ready to see Raiders' 'explosive' offense in 2020

Following the conclusion of the 2019 season, the Raiders legend had nothing but positive things to say about the rookie class, and the trajectory the team is headed in; however, after adding even more weapons this offseason, Woodson believes the offense can become explosive.

"Offensively, they're all different type of guys, man," Woodson said in regards to 2020 NFL Draft picks Henry Ruggs III, Lynn Bowden, and Bryan Edwards. "They're guys you can do different things with and I kind of got excited about adding those guys to Josh Jacobs, [Darren] Waller, and Derek Carr. I think offensively they have a chance to be explosive and defensively I think, they brought in [Cory] Littleton from the Rams, he's going to be a key. I think they're going to have to gel as a defense and some young guys are going to have to step up and make some plays for that defense, but offensively I think they have a chance to be explosive."