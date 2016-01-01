Charles Woodson Named Recipient Of The Craig Long Award

Jan 01, 2016 at 01:33 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

Alameda, Calif. -- S Charles Woodson was named the recipient of the Oakland Raiders Craig Long Award, the team announced Friday.

Chosen by a select group of local media and facilitated by the Oakland Raiders' media relations department, the Craig Long Award is presented annually to the player who best exemplifies professionalism and collaboration with the media at large.

Woodson, who announced last week that he will retire from the NFL at the conclusion of the 2015 season, has started all 15 games for the Raiders this season and leads the team with five interceptions. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October and his season totals also include 86 tackles (61 solo), nine passes defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

Long, who passed away in 2007 at age 36, was a valuable member of the Oakland Raiders' public relations staff from 1997-2004. An Iowa native, Long fulfilled his childhood dream of working in the front office for his favorite team.

Craig Long Award winners
2015 – S Charles Woodson
2014 – DL Antonio Smith

