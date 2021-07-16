Charles Woodson named this Hall of Famer the toughest WR to defend

After 18 years of playing in the league, Charles Woodson has obviously lined up against a multitude of wide receivers.

But who was the toughest to defend?

It's a question the Hall of Famer said he gets a lot and he revealed his answer in Friday's edition of the Raiders' Upon Further Review podcast.

The answer? The Colts' Marvin Harrison.

"Marvin really possessed, I think, the best qualities that you would need in a receiver and that's route running ability," Woodson said of the eight-time Pro Bowler. "He ran great routes, he was fast. ... He had all the tools."

The two first squared off during the 2000 season — Woodson's third in the league. The Raiders' defense had a hard time containing the fifth-year wide receiver, who recorded 10 receptions for 141 yards and one touchdown. However, the Silver and Black ultimately won the game 38-31.

"I was a young player coming into the league, running around with him and I just thought, man that was the best challenge from a wide receiver perspective that I had in this league," he said.

The two squared off two more times in their careers during the 2001 and '04 seasons, with the Raiders winning the first and the Colts claiming the second. This time around, though, Woodson and the Raiders' defense held Harrison to eight receptions for 60 yards (though he did notch two TDs) and three receptions for 44 yards, respectively.

"Their team, they were really a well-oiled machine in terms of what [Harrison] had and the relationship he had with his quarterback, which was Peyton Manning," Woodson said.