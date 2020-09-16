Charles Woodson officially joins Tom Flores as a 2021 Hall of Fame nominee

Sep 16, 2020 at 10:49 AM
Raiders.com Staff
Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders legend Charles Woodson speaks on behalf of other alumni standing with him on the field in celebration of the Raiders' 60th celebration during halftime at the Raiders regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Coliseum, Sunday, December 15, 2019.

Hope he kept room next to the Heisman.

Charles Woodson was nominated as a modern-era nominee in his first year of eligibility on Wednesday, moving one step closer to putting a golden flourish on his remarkable career.

Woodson, who played 11 seasons for the Raiders over two separate stints, left his name all over the NFL record books as a three-time All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler, Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. He retired in the top five in NFL history in interceptions (65), picksixes (11) and passes defended (183). So yes, it's time to call the tailor for those gold jacket measurements.

Woodson joins Coach Flores, who has been named the Coach Finalist for this season's class.

More on the Hall's process:

Eighteen Finalists will be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual meeting on "Selection Saturday," the day before Super Bowl LV. The Finalists will consist of 15 Modern-Era Finalists and the recently named Senior Finalist, Drew Pearson; Contributor Finalist, Bill Nunn; and Coach Finalist, Tom Flores.

The Selection Committee will meet Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Tampa, Fla., to elect the Class of 2021. While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the selection process by-laws provide that between four and eight new members will be selected.

The Senior Finalist, Contributor Finalist and Coach Finalist are voted "yes" or "no" for election at the annual selection meeting and must receive at least 80 percent support from the Committee to be elected. The Modern-Era Finalists will be trimmed during the meeting from 15 to 10, then from 10 to five. The remaining five finalists will be voted on individually, "yes" or "no," and must receive the same 80 percent positive vote as the Senior, Contributor and Coach Finalists to earn election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Other former Raiders on the league's list of 130 nominees:

  • Eric Allen
  • Joshua Cribbs
  • La'Roi Glover
  • James Hasty
  • Lorenzo Neal
  • Richard Seymour
  • Pat Swilling
  • Greg Townsend
  • Justin Tuck
  • Steve Wisniewski

