Charles Woodson officially joins Tom Flores as a 2021 Hall of Fame nominee

Eighteen Finalists will be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual meeting on "Selection Saturday," the day before Super Bowl LV. The Finalists will consist of 15 Modern-Era Finalists and the recently named Senior Finalist, Drew Pearson; Contributor Finalist, Bill Nunn; and Coach Finalist, Tom Flores.

The Selection Committee will meet Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Tampa, Fla., to elect the Class of 2021. While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the selection process by-laws provide that between four and eight new members will be selected.

The Senior Finalist, Contributor Finalist and Coach Finalist are voted "yes" or "no" for election at the annual selection meeting and must receive at least 80 percent support from the Committee to be elected. The Modern-Era Finalists will be trimmed during the meeting from 15 to 10, then from 10 to five. The remaining five finalists will be voted on individually, "yes" or "no," and must receive the same 80 percent positive vote as the Senior, Contributor and Coach Finalists to earn election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.