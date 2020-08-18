Tom Flores once again named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

We'll know a little more about Flores' chances as the panel begins to meet. Until then, may we reintroduce them to some of Flores' career highlights?

Career Highlights

1960: Makes first career starts as first quarterback in Raiders history

1963: Records first 400-yard passing performance in Raiders history

1966: Named to Pro Bowl

1969: Member of Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl IV winning team

1972: Joins Raiders coaching staff

1976: Flores is member of Raiders Super Bowl XI-winning coaching staff

1979: Promoted to head coach of the Raiders

1980: Becomes first Latino head coach to win Super Bowl, Raiders first Wild Card team to win SB

1983: Leads Raiders to second Super Bowl title in four years

1985: Running back Marcus Allen wins NFL MVP

1987: Retires from coaching after 1987 season

1989: Joins Seattle Seahawks as team president/general manager, first Latino NFL team president

1992: Returns to coaching as head coach of Seahawks

1994: Retires from coaching a second time

1997 - 2017: Member of Raiders radio broadcast

2011: Roberto Clemente Award for Sports Excellence from National Council of La Raza

2012: Inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame

2017: National Trailblazer Award - League of United Latin American Citizens