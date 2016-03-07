Charles Woodson On Peyton Manning: "He's Certainly One Of The Great Ones."

Over their 18 seasons in the NFL, Woodson and Manning squared off a total of nine times, and while the Raiders' defensive back made a career out of picking off the best quarterbacks in the league, it took him almost his entire career to intercept a pass from the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

However, Woodson made up for lost time this past October, intercepting Manning not once, but twice in their Week 5 matchup at O.co Coliseum.

"When you play this game and you play against great players such as Peyton Manning, of course you want to get the win, but as a defensive back, you want to get the ball in your hands," Woodson explained. "You want to intercept those guys, the great ones, and he's certainly one of the great ones. It was great to finally get an interception of one of the greatest players in the game."