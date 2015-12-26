Charles Woodson Owns The Night: Five Lessons We Learned From The Raiders Win Over The Chargers

Marquette King Is A Legitimate Weapon

Coming out of Fort Valley State, one thing that was never in question was the raw leg strength that King possessed.

However, now in his third season, and second handling the full-time punting duties, King is evolving as a player and now showing off some impressive finesse with his kicks.

King punted eight times in Thursday's game against the Chargers, averaging an impressive 50 yards-per-punt, with six of those punts landing inside the 20-yard line.

Perhaps even more impressively, on those eight punts he allowed just one return for two yards and zero touchbacks.

He also set a new franchise record for punts inside the 20 in a season (34), since the statistic became official in 1976.

King has steadily improved as the season has gone on, and his ability to flip the field is an incredible luxury to have, particularly when the offense has trouble sustaining drives.

Malcolm Smith: Flying Under The Radar No More

When the Raiders signed Malcolm Smith in March, the thought was that the former-Super Bowl MVP would provide depth for a linebacking corps that already seemed set headed into 2015.

However, the position group changed throughout the offseason, and with his consistent play, Smith became a key cog as 2015 began and he has certainly made the most of his opportunities.

Most games, Smith rarely, if ever, comes off the field and it seems like each week he paces the Silver and Black defensively, and Thursday night's game was no different.

The University of Southern California-product recorded a game-high 14 total tackles, two tackles for loss and an absolutely pivotal forced fumble that later resulted in seven points for the Raiders.