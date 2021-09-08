Check out the new Raiders-themed airplane taking flight for Allegiant Air

Raider Nation is taking to the skies.

Allegiant Air, the official airline of the Las Vegas Raiders, unveiled a new jet celebrating the team ahead of the 2021 season kickoff. Raiders executives, alongside Allegiant and McCarran International Airport execs, were on hand to introduce the plane to the public on Wednesday.

The one-of-a-kind airplane features Allegiant's signature ribbon and sunburst logo turned Silver and Black to match the team's iconic and distinct uniforms. Additionally, the engines are wrapped in black with "RAIDER NATION" displayed on the side to symbolize the strength and spirit of the franchise's fan base.