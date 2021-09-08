Check out the new Raiders-themed airplane taking flight for Allegiant Air

Sep 08, 2021 at 04:04 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Raider Nation is taking to the skies.

Allegiant Air, the official airline of the Las Vegas Raiders, unveiled a new jet celebrating the team ahead of the 2021 season kickoff. Raiders executives, alongside Allegiant and McCarran International Airport execs, were on hand to introduce the plane to the public on Wednesday.

The one-of-a-kind airplane features Allegiant's signature ribbon and sunburst logo turned Silver and Black to match the team's iconic and distinct uniforms. Additionally, the engines are wrapped in black with "RAIDER NATION" displayed on the side to symbolize the strength and spirit of the franchise's fan base.

Take a look below at photos and videos celebrating the new plane design:

Photos: Raiders-themed airplane unveiled by Allegiant

The Silver and Black teamed up with Allegiant Air to unveil a Raiders-themed airplane at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

McCarran International Airport director of aviation Rosemary A. Vassiliadis speaks during the unveiling of a Las Vegas Raiders themed Allegiant Air airplane.
1 / 12

McCarran International Airport director of aviation Rosemary A. Vassiliadis speaks during the unveiling of a Las Vegas Raiders themed Allegiant Air airplane.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Air chief marketing officer Scott DeAngelo speaks during the unveiling of a Las Vegas Raiders themed Allegiant Air airplane.
2 / 12

Allegiant Air chief marketing officer Scott DeAngelo speaks during the unveiling of a Las Vegas Raiders themed Allegiant Air airplane.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Dan Ventrelle speaks during the unveiling of a Raiders themed Allegiant Air airplane.
3 / 12

Las Vegas Raiders President Dan Ventrelle speaks during the unveiling of a Raiders themed Allegiant Air airplane.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Greg Townsend presents McCarran International Airport director of aviation Rosemary A. Vassiliadis with a custom Raiders jersey during the unveiling of a Raiders themed Allegiant Air airplane.
4 / 12

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Greg Townsend presents McCarran International Airport director of aviation Rosemary A. Vassiliadis with a custom Raiders jersey during the unveiling of a Raiders themed Allegiant Air airplane.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Greg Townsend speaks to the media during the unveiling of a Raiders themed Allegiant Air airplane.
5 / 12

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Greg Townsend speaks to the media during the unveiling of a Raiders themed Allegiant Air airplane.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Dan Ventrelle speaks to the media during the unveiling of a Raiders themed Allegiant Air airplane.
6 / 12

Las Vegas Raiders President Dan Ventrelle speaks to the media during the unveiling of a Raiders themed Allegiant Air airplane.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Kristina and Camryn, Allegiant Air chief marketing officer Scott DeAngelo, Las Vegas Raiders President Dan Ventrelle and McCarran International Airport director of aviation Rosemary A. Vassiliadis pose for a photo during the unveiling of a Raiders themed Allegiant Air airplane.
7 / 12

Raiderettes Kristina and Camryn, Allegiant Air chief marketing officer Scott DeAngelo, Las Vegas Raiders President Dan Ventrelle and McCarran International Airport director of aviation Rosemary A. Vassiliadis pose for a photo during the unveiling of a Raiders themed Allegiant Air airplane.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
A look at the Las Vegas Raiders themed Allegiant Air airplane during the unveiling.
8 / 12

A look at the Las Vegas Raiders themed Allegiant Air airplane during the unveiling.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
A look at the Las Vegas Raiders themed Allegiant Air airplane during the unveiling.
9 / 12

A look at the Las Vegas Raiders themed Allegiant Air airplane during the unveiling.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
A look at the Las Vegas Raiders themed Allegiant Air airplane during the unveiling.
10 / 12

A look at the Las Vegas Raiders themed Allegiant Air airplane during the unveiling.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
A look at the Las Vegas Raiders themed Allegiant Air airplane during the unveiling.
11 / 12

A look at the Las Vegas Raiders themed Allegiant Air airplane during the unveiling.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
A look at the Las Vegas Raiders themed Allegiant Air airplane during the unveiling.
12 / 12

A look at the Las Vegas Raiders themed Allegiant Air airplane during the unveiling.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Las Vegas Raiders outline alternate screening dates and locations for fans attending September 13 game at Allegiant Stadium

For fans unable to use the Clear Health Pass to verify their vaccination status, alternate screening is being offered.
news

Game Preview: Raiders play host to Ravens for Monday Night Football

The Las Vegas Raiders will also celebrate a long-awaited moment of welcoming fans into Allegiant Stadium for a regular season game for the first time.
news

Key Matchups: Darren Waller's season begins with a marquee matchup against his former team

The Baltimore Ravens will present a formidable opponent to cover the Raiders' Pro Bowl tight end.
news

Allegiant kicks off football season with Raider Nation by introducing a sleek Silver & Black aircraft

The one-of-a-kind livery was designed to have a strong, powerful presence in Allegiant's fleet – as the Raiders do both on the field and in the Las Vegas community.
Advertising