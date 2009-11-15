Chiefs at Raiders Week 10

RB Justin Fargas gives the Raiders a 7-0 lead in the 1st quarter with a 1-yard touchdown dive.



The Kansas City Chiefs withstood a late rally and defeated the Oakland Raiders 16-10 at the Oakland-Alameda Coounty Coliseum in 2009 Regular Season Week 10 action.

The Raiders won the toss and elected to receive. CB/KR Jonathan Holland returned K Ryan Succop's opening kickoff to the Raiders 30 and the Raiders offense took the field with JaMarcus Russell at quarterback. After a short pass to WR Chaz Schilens, RB Michael Bush got loose down the left sideline for a 60-yard scamper to the Kansas City 4. RB Justin Fargas finished the 4-play, 70-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown dive. K Sebastian Janikowski's extra point was good and the Raiders took a 7-0 lead with 12:42left in the first quarter.

RB Jamaal Charles returned the ensuing kickoff to the Chiefs 15 where Kansas City's offense took the field for the first time with Matt Cassel at quarterback. CB Chris Johnson picked off a Cassel pass deep down the right sideline in front of the Chiefs bench and the Raiders took over at their own 33. The Raiders drive stalled near midfield and P Shane Lechler came on. RB Dantrell Savage called for and made a fair catch of the 37-yard punt at the Chiefs 9.

The Raiders forced a three-and-out. WR/PR Johnnie Lee Higgins returned the P Dustin Colquitt punt into Chiefs territory but a penalty backed the Raiders up to their own 37. The Raiders went three-and-out and Savage returned Lechler's 56-yard punt to the Kansas City 31.

Succop got the Chiefs on the board with a 50-yard field goal that capped a 5-play, 36-yard drive and cut the Raiders lead to 7-3 with 4:49 left in the first quarter.

Holland returned the ensuing kickoff to the Raiders 21. The Chiefs forced a three-and-out and Lechler came on to punt. Savage was crushed as he fielded the punt and fumbled. Raiders LB/LS Jon Condo recovered at the Kansas City 37. The Raiders had to settle for a 50-yard Janikowski field goal which gave the Silver and Black a 10-3 lead with 2:10 left in the first quarter.

Charles returned the ensuing kickoff 24 yards to the Kansas City 25. The Raiders defense held and forced a Colquitt punt. Higgins returned the punt to the Oakland 15. The Raiders were unable to generate a first down and Lechler came on and launched a 52-yard punt that was returned 8 yards to the Kansas City 34.

The Chiefs tied the game when Charles broke loose for a 44-yard touchdown run on 4th and 1. The extra point was good and the scoreboard read 10-10 with 12:25 left in the second quarter.

Holland returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 27. The Raiders next possession failed to produce any points and Lechler crushed a 55-yard punt that was returned to the Kansas City 26.

The Chiefs next drive stalled at the Raiders 7-yard line and Succop gave the visitors a 13-10 lead with a 25-yard field goal with 6:48 left in the 2nd quarter.

Holland returned the ensuing kickoff 20 yards to the Oakland 28. The Chiefs forced a three-and-out and Savage returned Lechler's 55-yard punt to the Kansas City 19. The Raiders defense held and the Silver and Black took over at their own 18 after Higgins made a fair catch of a Colquitt punt.

A pair of holding penalties derailed the Raiders next possession and Lechler came on to punt with 2:00 left in the 2nd quarter.

After Lechler's 57-yard punt and a 2-yard return, the Chiefs took over at their own 19. The Raiders used their time outs and stingy defense to force a punt with 1:26 left in the 2nd quarter. Higgins was dropped at the 16 after fielding the 52-yard punt. The Raiders drive stalled and Lechler punted the ball back to the Chiefs who took over at their 11 after the punt and subsequent fair catch.

The Chiefs were unable to mount a scoring drive and took a 13-10 lead into the locker room at the break.

Charles returned the opening kickoff of the second half 40 yards to the Kansas City 38. Kansas City drove into Raiders territory but the drive stalled and Succop missed a 52-yard field goal attempt. The Silver and Black took over at their own 43.

The Raiders drove into Chiefs territory but Janikowski missed a 46-yard field goal attempt and Kansas City took over at their own 36. It was Janikowski's first miss of the season. Kansas City drove into Raiders territory thanks to a 35-yard gain during a play in which WR Dwayne Bowe fumbled and the ball was kicked around before it was recovered by G Brian Waters of the Chiefs. The Raiders held on 4th and 1 and the Silver and Black took over at their own 13.

The Chiefs forced a three-and-out and Lechler came on and punted the ball back to the Chiefs. The Chiefs fumbled the ball right back to the Raiders and Bruce Gradkowski entered the game at quarterback. The Chiefs forced a three-and-out and Lechler came on to punt. After the punt and the return the Chiefs took over at their own 13.

The Raiders held and forced a punt on 4th and 1 at the 22 as the fourth quarter began. Colquitt's kick bounced and was downed at the Oakland 17. The Raiders next drive ended when a Gradkowski pass was batted in the air and intercepted. The Chiefs took over at the Oakland 47. Succop capped the drive with a 31-yard field goal to give the Chiefs a 16-10 lead with 6:17 left in the game.

Holland returned the ensuing kickoff 18 yards to the Raiders 22 where Gradkowski and the offense went to work. The Raiders were unable to move the ball and Lechler came on to punt. His 50-yard punt was returned to the Kansas City 29 where the Chiefs took over with 4:38 left in the game.

The Raiders forced a punt and Higgins made a fair catch at the 19 where the Raiders took over with 1:53 to go. The Raiders drove to the Kansas City 26 but a Gradkowski pass was batted in the air and intercepted with 30 seconds left to play. Cassel took a knee to run out the clock.