Chiefs HC Andy Reid: "Big, fast front seven, they get to the quarterback one way or another"

Q: Is it a last second thing where before he throws the ball do you think he thinks, maybe this is not a great pass? How tough is it to not throw interceptions in this league **

Coach Reid:"I don't think you think about it probably other than… I think it comes more down to you're not thinking about the interception, you're thinking about that completion. Then the time that he spends working on execution and studying tape and doing those things I think adds up into limited turnovers."

Q: What have you seen out of Seth Roberts and what kind of dimension does he give the Raiders as a third option weapon?

Coach Reid:"He's a good player. I would say [Derek] Carr trusts him. He's put a couple of those in tight windows for him. The weapons you can have out there, the defense has to cover it. It's a plus. To have him out there doing what he's doing, it's a good thing for them."

Q: Does anything jump out on film when you watch Derek Carr on film this year compared to last year?

Coach Reid:"He's in his second year now. He was poised last year for a rookie and he's even more poised now. He gets the ball out fast. I think the Raiders are very fortunate to have him. He's a good football player. [General Manager] Reggie [McKenzie] did a good job there."

Q: What jumps out at you when you look at the Raiders defense?

Coach Reid:"Big, fast front seven. They get to the quarterback one way or another. That's what they've done in the past games here. We understand that. That's a great challenge for us to block them. They're good football players."

Q: How does Khalil Mack compare with the other edge rushers you've faced?

Coach Reid:"He's a heck of a football player. He would probably get a unanimous vote from every coach in the National Football League. And he has Jack Del Rio and Ken Norton, Jr. there, so they know how to coach those kind of guys and he likes playing."