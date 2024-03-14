What to know about Christian Wilkins, the Raiders' new star defensive tackle

Top of the class

Wilkins, along with NFL defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence and Clelin Ferrell, made for one of the most dominating defensive lines in college football history at Clemson University. In Wilkins' senior season in 2018, the unit allowed the fewest points to opposing offenses in the nation, en route to their second National Championship in three years.

He was a two-time All-American under Dabo Swinney, and accumulated 40.5 tackles for loss and 16 sacks throughout his collegiate career. Additionally, he was the recipient of the William V. Campbell Trophy, regarded as the "Academic Heisman" in college football. He earned a bachelor's degree in communications and a master's degree in athletic leadership, plus worked as a substitute teacher during the second semester of his senior year.