Clelin Ferrell hosts reddit AMA, talks sack celebration, Raiders you need to know 

From Not_beniot: How many calories were you eating per day to put in that kind of weight so fast?

CF: Really everything. I caught a bug in London, and the most important thing that I ate was the medicine I took when I got back. That was the best thing that I ate. You know what I mean?

Because that stopped me from throwing up any food that I would try to eat. But the biggest thing was solid foods, whole foods. No fast food. Home-cooked meals.

From RedditUser: Who would you most like to sack?

CF: I mean, obviously Tom Brady for sure.

Deshaun Watson. [smiles] I was mad [I couldn't get that one.] Those are the main two.

From Fuentesf51: What are the different challenges you face between playing inside and outside?

CF: I would say playing inside you have a better chance to affect the quarterback, but playing outside, you have a better chance to sack them. Meaning, if you're playing inside, you have a lot more chances to get your hand in his face, bat balls down, get him to flush out of the pocket, etc. But to actually get there, it's a lot harder. That's why people have a lot of respect for guys like Aaron Donald, people who get 20 sacks playing inside, you know what I mean?

Everything happens a lot faster inside. You're not just rushing against the guard. You've got potentially the center, potentially the tackle coming down on you. Shoot, the back releases up inside a lot of times and will chip the D-tackle while he's getting out into his route.

There's a lot of different things you've gotta be able to react to when you're inside as far as when you're outside.

From Sturgeonn: CLE! Love you man, so stoked you're a Raider. You're stuck on an island. You can only bring one book, one album, and one movie with you. What do you bring?

CF: Hmm. I don't know if I could read a book over and over and over again. It would have to be a magazine with pictures, something to remind me of, like, what life was like. It would have to be a Discovery Channel magazine or National Geographic.

Album, I'd need something original. I'd probably say Biggie, "Ready to Die."

One movie? It'd probably be Step Brothers. I need something to make me laugh out there.

From RedditUser: Clelin! What is your favorite sandwich?