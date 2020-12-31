Clelin Ferrell ruled out for season finale vs. Broncos

Dec 30, 2020 at 05:33 PM
Raiders.com Staff

Second-year defensive end Clelin Ferrell has been ruled out of the season finale against Denver, according to Head Coach Jon Gruden.

"Cle had the virus, he's hurt now, he's going to miss the last four games," Gruden said. "Obviously that's a setback for him."

Ferrell exited the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Colts with a shoulder injury and has been placed on the Reserve/Injured list. He's one of several second-year players Gruden said have had highs and lows this season with the Silver and Black.

On Wednesday, the team also designated safety Jeff Heath for return from the Reserve/Injured list, providing a boost to a depleted secondary.

Meanwhile, the team placed running back Jalen Richard on Reserve/COVID-19 list, while activating cornerback Daryl Worley from the same list.

Practice Photos: Wednesday 12.30.20

The Raiders return to Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as they prepare for their regular-season finale against the division-rival Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
news

Raiders sign Vic Beasley to 53-man roster, designate Takk McKinley for return from IR

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed DE Vic Beasley to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Tuesday.
news

Raiders place S Jeff Heath on the Reserve/Injured List, activate DE Vic Beasley

The Las Vegas Raiders have placed S Jeff Heath on the Reserve/Injured List and signed DE Chris Smith to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Saturday.
news

Raiders sign CB Daryl Worley

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent CB Daryl Worley, the club announced Wednesday.
news

Raiders claim DE Takkarist McKinley, add Vic Beasley to practice squad

McKinley, a 6-foot-2, 265-pound defensive end, was originally drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Raiders activate Daniel Ross; waive Rico Gafford

The Las Vegas Raiders have activated DT Daniel Ross from the Reserve/Injured – Designated For Return List, the club announced Saturday.
news

Raiders sign DE David Irving to practice squad, activate Marcus Mariota from IR

Irving, who last played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, is reunited with Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli.
news

Raiders place CB Damon Arnette and DT Daniel Ross on IR

The Raiders have placed CB Damon Arnette and DT Daniel Ross on IR, signed S Dallin Leavitt to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Friday.
news

Raiders elevate Omameh; place Incognito on IR

The Las Vegas Raiders have elevated G Patrick Omameh to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday.  
news

CB Nevin Lawson added to active roster; S Dallin Leavitt waived

Las Vegas Raiders CB Nevin Lawson has been added to the club's 53-man active roster, the club announced Tuesday.
news

Raiders re-sign Wilber and Young; Place Mariota and Muse on IR

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed LB Kyle Wilber and T Sam Young, the club announced Monday.  
news

Raiders Definen Escuadra de Practicas

Las Vegas Raiders han contratado 14 jugadores para conformar la escuadra de practicas.

