Clelin Ferrell ruled out for season finale vs. Broncos

Second-year defensive end Clelin Ferrell has been ruled out of the season finale against Denver, according to Head Coach Jon Gruden.
"Cle had the virus, he's hurt now, he's going to miss the last four games," Gruden said. "Obviously that's a setback for him."
Ferrell exited the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Colts with a shoulder injury and has been placed on the Reserve/Injured list. He's one of several second-year players Gruden said have had highs and lows this season with the Silver and Black.
On Wednesday, the team also designated safety Jeff Heath for return from the Reserve/Injured list, providing a boost to a depleted secondary.
Meanwhile, the team placed running back Jalen Richard on Reserve/COVID-19 list, while activating cornerback Daryl Worley from the same list.
The Raiders return to Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as they prepare for their regular-season finale against the division-rival Denver Broncos.