Quick Hits: Coach Gruden discusses the greatness of his tight ends

On the secret to Waller's greatness

"I think there is a common ground there with greatness. They all have a couple things in common. Usually, it's not by accident. They're your hardest workers, they take care of themselves off the field, they're the real deal, and they have so many intangibles you don't have time to list them. But Waller, he's got the Tim Brown Hall of Fame, All-Pro work ethic, concentration, focus, desire, and he has the right attitude every single day. He's a premier competitor in the walkthroughs, in the meetings and on the field, and that's why he's standing where he is today as one of the best."

On Witten's first season with the Raiders

"It's a shame you guys didn't get a chance to see him every day. He's been great. He's been great for the tight ends, he's been great for me, he's been great for our offense. And unfortunately, we have not been able to have a lot of team gatherings, team meals, team meetings because of the protocols and the quarantines and all that stuff. But he's had a real impact on our guys. I'll let them talk about how he's impacted them, but his preparation, his focus, his desire; we've talked about it with Tim Brown and Darren Waller, but he's one of the great war daddies of all-time and he's going to break Tony Gonzalez's record on Sunday, and it's great to have been a small part of that.

On if Witten could go into coaching

"Hell yeah. Yeah, I think Witt wanted to be a coach. I think he'll be a great coach. I think after seeing what we went through this year, I'd say hell no, I think he's going to get back into TV or go do something else. But yeah, I think he'd be a stellar coach. I think he'd be a Tom Landry, a Bill Cowher. I think he's got very good football intellect, he's got great motivational skills, he's an excellent communicator and he loves the game."

On Foster Moreau, his young second-year tight end