Quick Hits: Coach Gruden discusses the greatness of his tight ends

Dec 30, 2020 at 05:07 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Despite the ups-and-downs of the Raiders' pandemic season, the one positive, consistent thing that has stood out has been the play of the tight end room. This has been a breakout year for tight end Darren Waller, who has made himself into a household name. Waller has broken several tight end records, was selected to his first Pro Bowl and is seven catches away from breaking Tim Brown's record for most receptions in a season in franchise history, a record that has stood since 1997. He's been able to enjoy his most successful season with perennial All-Pro tight end Jason Witten behind him and Foster Moreau, who has the potential of becoming another great tight end to compliment Waller for years to come.

Coach Gruden took some time Wednesday afternoon to discuss the season his three exception tight ends have had this season, and what he expects from them next season.

On the secret to Waller's greatness

"I think there is a common ground there with greatness. They all have a couple things in common. Usually, it's not by accident. They're your hardest workers, they take care of themselves off the field, they're the real deal, and they have so many intangibles you don't have time to list them. But Waller, he's got the Tim Brown Hall of Fame, All-Pro work ethic, concentration, focus, desire, and he has the right attitude every single day. He's a premier competitor in the walkthroughs, in the meetings and on the field, and that's why he's standing where he is today as one of the best."

On Witten's first season with the Raiders

"It's a shame you guys didn't get a chance to see him every day. He's been great. He's been great for the tight ends, he's been great for me, he's been great for our offense. And unfortunately, we have not been able to have a lot of team gatherings, team meals, team meetings because of the protocols and the quarantines and all that stuff. But he's had a real impact on our guys. I'll let them talk about how he's impacted them, but his preparation, his focus, his desire; we've talked about it with Tim Brown and Darren Waller, but he's one of the great war daddies of all-time and he's going to break Tony Gonzalez's record on Sunday, and it's great to have been a small part of that.

On if Witten could go into coaching

"Hell yeah. Yeah, I think Witt wanted to be a coach. I think he'll be a great coach. I think after seeing what we went through this year, I'd say hell no, I think he's going to get back into TV or go do something else. But yeah, I think he'd be a stellar coach. I think he'd be a Tom Landry, a Bill Cowher. I think he's got very good football intellect, he's got great motivational skills, he's an excellent communicator and he loves the game."

On Foster Moreau, his young second-year tight end

"I think statistically and from a playtime standpoint, probably a lot of people will think it's disappointing, but it's a tremendous year for him. I feel the same way about [Marcus] Mariota. They got healthy this year, they're 100 percent ready to roll and I think having an opportunity to be around Jason Witten and learn some of the secrets behind one of the great ones who's going to break an NFL record this Sunday in Denver, he'll be ready to really take off for us and be a big-time player next year."

Practice Photos: Wednesday 12.30.20

The Raiders return to Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as they prepare for their regular-season finale against the division-rival Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and running back Theo Riddick (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and running back Theo Riddick (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and tight ends coach Frank Smith during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and tight ends coach Frank Smith during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and offensive lineman Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and offensive lineman Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Kemah Siverand (34) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Kemah Siverand (34) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) and defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) and defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
61 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
62 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
63 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Coordinators Greg Olson and Paul Guenther talk player growth prior to Week 10 AFC West Showdown

Thursday, Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson and Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther spoke with the media.
news

Head Coach Jon Gruden, quarterback Connor Cook, and others recap their win over the Detroit Lions

Following the Oakland Raiders 16-10 win over the Detroit Lions, members of the team reflected on their performance.
news

Daryl Worley is looking to further his growth in Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther's system

The member of the Oakland Raiders secondary is looking forward to big things with the Silver and Black.
news

Head Coach Jon Gruden compares center Rodney Hudson to Hall of Famer Jim Otto

The Raiders have been blessed with a handful of talented offensive linemen over the years, and they've got another one in center Rodney Hudson.
news

Entering Year Five, Derek Carr looks more assertive in the eyes of his teammates

Following practice Monday, members of the Silver and Black met with reporters.
news

Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther talks cornerbacks: "The corner job is wide open"

The Oakland Raiders cornerbacks are locked into an open competition.
news

When the pads come on Sunday, members of the Raiders offense will be ready

Just six weeks away from the start of Week 1, the players are itching to put the pads on and hit someone.
news

After the first day of practice, Bruce Irvin looks comfortable in his new role

The Oakland Raiders kicked off their first practice of training camp Friday, and linebacker Bruce Irvin was active all over the field.
news

Quick Hits: Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia breaks down Day 2 of Mandatory Minicamp

Coach Bisaccia is pleased with the effort he's seen from his group.
news

Quick Hits: Special Teams takes the podium to talk about the unit's progress

Kickers Giorgio Tavecchio, Eddy Piñeiro, punter Johnny Townsend, and wide receiver/return specialist Ryan Switzer met with reporters Wednesday.
news

Quick Hits: Head Coach Jon Gruden recaps Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp

Following a productive day on the field, Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden recapped Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp.

Advertising