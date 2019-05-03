Clelin Ferrell talks expectations, perceived pressure headed into rookie season

Like most good stories, it gets told a lot.

And while the precise details of the story might change depending on who you ask, the facts that are rock solid are as follows: Head Coach Dabo Swinney took his Clemson Tigers football team to the movies one day, and after the flick ended, all the players exited the theater – save one, Clelin Ferrell.

Instead of heading back to campus with the rest of his teammates, Ferrell stuck around, and cleaned up the theater, picking up cups, trash, and other assorted items that for one reason or another didn't find their way to the trashcan.

"I remember that whole instance," said Ferrell. "We do a pretty good job of cleaning up after ourselves, it was kind of a very big thing, because we kind of had a motto that just said, when you walk past a problem, and you see it, the way that you handle it – whether you fix it or don't fix it – that determines your culture. For me, it's always about doing the little things, and not walking past a problem when you see it, because leaving things unsaid or unchecked can be detrimental to your whole entire organization, program, team, whatever."

This story – a personal favorite of Coach Swinney's –has followed Ferrell from his time in South Carolina to the present as a member of the Oakland Raiders, and while purely on the surface, cleaning up after your teammates seems like the compassionate and thoughtful thing to do, for the Raiders first-round draft pick, that moment in time represented something bigger.