Clem Daniels, other Raiders named as finalists to Black College Football Hall of Fame

The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced today the 25 Finalists for induction into the Class of 2021 Black College Football Hall of Fame. The list includes 22 players and three coaches.

"Being named a Finalist for the Black College Football Hall of Fame should be celebrated. This list of 25 highlights the amount of talent to come from Historically Black Colleges and Universities," said James "Shack" Harris, Black College Football Co-Founder and 2012 Inductee.

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees of the Black College Football Hall of Fame, congratulations to all of the Finalists."

The Finalists were selected from a field of over 150 nominees by an 11-member Selection Committee composed of prominent journalists, commentators, historians, former NFL General Managers and football executives.

"As chairman of the Selection Committee, I'm extremely proud of the work and effort the Committee has put in to come up with the finalists that are being considered for induction. It's not an easy task, because every name on the list is deserving to be in the Black College Football Hall of Fame," said Committee Chairman Charlie Neal.

This year's inductees will be announced on November 19, 2020. They will be honored during the Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on February 20, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.