At Long Last: Cliff Branch to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Feb 10, 2022 at 07:08 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Cliff BranchHOF Finalist_1920x1080

It's never too late to live in football immortality.

Legendary Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch was officially selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. Branch will posthumously be inducted into the Hall of Fame this August.

Branch is nothing short of fully deserving of this accomplishment with the résumé and legacy he left behind. In his 14 NFL seasons – all with the Raiders – he recorded 8,685 receiving yards, 501 catches and 67 touchdowns. He's still third all-time in franchise history in each of those three categories – behind Hall of Famers Tim Brown and Fred Biletnikoff — and his 1,289 playoff receiving yards were the most in NFL history at the time of his retirement.

I hope our busts are close by, so we can talk. Tom Flores

He was selected by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 1972 NFL Draft, the same year Hall of Fame Coach Tom Flores began his first assistant coaching job with the Silver and Black.

"I had him from his first day ever as a Raider. I watched him grow up, watched him make big plays and just watched him grow as a person," Flores recalled. "I was so proud of him and what he became. He was a game-changer. He not only had incredible speed, he changed the game. I'm very happy for him. I loved him. My kids loved him.

"I hope our busts are close by, so we can talk," Flores said with a laugh.

Branch still holds the Raiders record and shares the league record for longest pass reception – a 99-yarder thrown by Jim Plunkett against Washington on Oct. 2, 1983.

Along with his on field production, Branch had four Pro Bowl selections, three All-Pro selections and three Super Bowl rings to his name.

Photos: Best of WR Cliff Branch's career as a Raider

Take a look back at photos from Raiders legend Cliff Branch's historic career in the Silver and Black.

Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.
1 / 20

Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.
2 / 20

Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.
3 / 20

Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.
4 / 20

Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.
5 / 20

Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.
6 / 20

Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.
7 / 20

Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.
8 / 20

Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.
9 / 20

Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.
10 / 20

Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.
11 / 20

Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.
12 / 20

Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.
13 / 20

Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.
14 / 20

Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.
15 / 20

Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.
16 / 20

Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.
17 / 20

Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.
18 / 20

Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.
19 / 20

Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.
20 / 20

Branch won three Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, making his most memorable catches in the biggest games. He played in 183 regular-season games with 150 starts, catching 501 passes for 8,685 yards and 67 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

NFL Honors remembers the late John Madden with special tribute

"Say the name John Madden and almost everybody has a story."
news

Dear Cliff: A letter to a legend and friend from Fred Biletnikoff

A tribute to the Raiders icon upon his Hall of Fame election penned by a teammate who knew him well.
news

Richard Seymour tabbed for Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement

The former Raiders defensive end will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in August
news

America First Credit Union, Las Vegas Raiders and Raiders Foundation present SafeNest with $18,900 donation

SafeNest, a Nevada nonprofit, will use the funds to provide critical crisis services and shelter to persons experiencing abuse.
Advertising