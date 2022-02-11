At Long Last: Cliff Branch to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

He was selected by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 1972 NFL Draft, the same year Hall of Fame Coach Tom Flores began his first assistant coaching job with the Silver and Black.

"I had him from his first day ever as a Raider. I watched him grow up, watched him make big plays and just watched him grow as a person," Flores recalled. "I was so proud of him and what he became. He was a game-changer. He not only had incredible speed, he changed the game. I'm very happy for him. I loved him. My kids loved him.

"I hope our busts are close by, so we can talk," Flores said with a laugh.

Branch still holds the Raiders record and shares the league record for longest pass reception – a 99-yarder thrown by Jim Plunkett against Washington on Oct. 2, 1983.