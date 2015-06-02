Clive Walford Not Backing Down From a Challenge

Rookie TE Clive Walford spoke to the media Tuesday, following the team's practice session.

The former Miami Hurricane has been impressive during the offseason and is looking forward to continuing his football education in Silver and Black.

Here are the highlights from his time behind the microphone.

He Won't Back Down From a Challenge

Adjusting to the NFL game has proven to be a challenge for the rookie, but it's a challenge he's not backing down from.

"It's a challenge. I'm up for it, though. It's a lot of plays that I have to learn and a lot of different positions that I have to acquire."

He Sees Some Familiar Offensive Aspects

"Pretty similar to what we did in Miami [Fla.]. I lot of tight end-friendly stuff. It's just a lot of roles that I've got to understand and get the knowledge of."

Work Doesn't Stop When he Leaves the Facility

Walford has a lot to do to prepare for his rookie campaign in Silver and Black, and just because he's done in the facility doesn't mean his work for the day is done.

"I mean, 30 [minutes] to an hour at night, just going over my plays, looking at my iPad, testing myself. Every day since I've been here, I've been doing that every night."

He's Faster Than You Think

"I'd say I have game speed, playing speed. It didn't really show up at the Combine, but when the ball is snapped, I just change my speed and play with a burst."

He Takes Pride in his Blocking