Coach Cable Sunday Media Session

Sep 05, 2010 at 07:09 AM
090510-cable-story.jpg


Coach Cable: We added seven members of the squad today; they'll be on the practice squad: Stevie Brown DB, Kellen Heard DT, Slade Norris LB, Joe Porter CB, Shaun Bodiford WR, Alex Parsons OL, and Manase Tonga FB. We've got one more to add and we'll do so in the next day or two.

Q: Do you think that will be someone you've already had, or are you just keeping your options open?

A: Right now keeping our options open and just looking at everything, the waiver wire, who is available, how is practice squad eligible and all those things.

Q: What did you see out of Jared Veldheer that made you want to move him over to center?

A: Well the fact he has it in his background, the fact there was a need for it on our team, then the fact that when you first start to do it with him, how natural he was at it.

Q: He didn't seem to have any problems with the shotgun snap or the exchange is that just his athletic ability that let him pick those things up?

A: That and a lot of reps, think about camp, we've worked on it every day since camp.

Q: Is Quentin the new starting outside linebacker?

A: We are working on a couple of things and I think Wednesday some of that will get cleared up for you.

Q: How has he taken to the pass coverage responsibilities being a 4-3 end?

A: Actually it's different, he was that at Jacksonville, but in college he was a drop backer. So he's had some background with it and I think for us, we're just experimenting with it right now to make sure we get the right eleven guys on the field, that's the most important thing to us.

Q: He's seemed to come on the past couple games, talk about his improvement throughout the preseason?

A: They all have improved to some degree but specifically with Quentin there were some things that we asked him to do that he was able to do and one of them was to play in the pass defense with more instinct, a little more break on the ball and keeping the ball in  front of him. I think he's done those things.

Q: What are your initial thoughts on Tennessee?

A: They're a team that plays hard. We're right in the middle of game planning it. We'll get into it a little bit more tomorrow in terms of talking about it. Right now, we're focused on getting the practice squad completed and kind of getting our game plan set for them but we'll get into more specifics on them as we get into the week.

Q: How tough of a cut was Stevie Brown considering yesterday afternoon he talked to the media and he had made it and later he wasn't on the team.

A: It was tough. I told you all along there were going to be some tough cuts. There was one to go and it is what it is. Unfortunately we went out and you guys got a chance to talk to everyone, which you're doing your job, and that's on us to get those decisions made. But it was going to be tough and I told you that from the get go, so I'm not surprised that it took as long as it did. But it was tough for the kid, definitely.

Q: It worked out well since he's back today…

A: Absolutely.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising