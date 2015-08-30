Coach Del Rio Talks With Media Following Loss to Arizona Cardinals

Q: How will Khalil Mack be used?**

Del Rio: "Well I think the biggest thing is the number of times that he's going to drop. We'll still drop him some, but the number of times he's going to go forward and rush and disrupt in the backfield in the run game and in the pass game. We just feel like that's one of the strengths that he brings."

Q: Did you think about going for it on any fourth downs?

Del Rio:"Yeah, I mean, you know look we went ahead and took points. We went ahead and took points. Kicker got a lot of work. I've been an aggressive person when it comes to fourth down calls, so it's not out of the question with me, but tonight we played it the way we felt like."

Q: Why did Jonathan Dowling get cut?

Del Rio: "Didn't think he was going to be a good fit for this organization. So we're giving him the opportunity to play somewhere else."

Q: How would you describe Amari Cooper's performance?

Del Rio: "I think he showed up early. Got around the cornerback. I thought late, he continued to play to get some experience and playing time. And I thought I saw a couple of situations where he could do better. He's strong. He's a strong guy. He could be a real anchor for this organization. I know sometimes he gets a little narrow, gets inconsistent with his technique. I saw a couple of flashes that looked pretty good, and I saw some examples that I think he'll do better." Q: What did you see out of the running game?

Del Rio:"I didn't see anything from our running game. We expect our team to run better. I told the team tonight after the game that we're going to run the ball better than that and we have to and we will. We didn't get it done tonight. So that's definitely an area we want to go back and say, 'Hey, these are the things we did tonight.' We'll make the corrections and move on."