Why Coach Gruden hopes Raiders' loss can 'motivate a lot of people'

The game time was moved up. The starting safety and right tackle landed on the COVID reserve list. The starting offensive line was not able to practice with the team.

It would be hard for the Raiders to have had the odds more stacked against them coming into Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

And yet, the Silver and Black were able to fight through all of the given circumstances and give an incredibly valiant effort against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who came out on top against the Raiders 45-20, led by a dominating performance by Tom Brady.

The score is a little misleading — the Raiders were down only four with seven minutes and change to go in the fourth — and Coach Gruden said he was proud of how the team fought until the end.

"I thought even until the very end they played their hearts out," said Coach Gruden. "We have to play better in all phases, but it was a tough week certainly. It will make us better in the long run. Hopefully it motivates a lot of people out there that you can go out and accomplish great things in adversity."