Why Coach Gruden hopes Raiders' loss can 'motivate a lot of people'

Oct 25, 2020 at 06:10 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The game time was moved up. The starting safety and right tackle landed on the COVID reserve list. The starting offensive line was not able to practice with the team.

It would be hard for the Raiders to have had the odds more stacked against them coming into Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

And yet, the Silver and Black were able to fight through all of the given circumstances and give an incredibly valiant effort against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who came out on top against the Raiders 45-20, led by a dominating performance by Tom Brady.

The score is a little misleading — the Raiders were down only four with seven minutes and change to go in the fourth — and Coach Gruden said he was proud of how the team fought until the end.

"I thought even until the very end they played their hearts out," said Coach Gruden. "We have to play better in all phases, but it was a tough week certainly. It will make us better in the long run. Hopefully it motivates a lot of people out there that you can go out and accomplish great things in adversity."

The offensive line came into Sunday without their starting Pro Bowl right tackle Trent Brown for COVID-related reasons. This caused four other offensive linemen to quarantine and miss most of a week of practice. All four were cleared to play before kickoff after multiple negative tests.

The situation was exacerbated when right tackle Sam Young sustained a knee injury and guard Gabe Jackson was ejected from the game in the third quarter.

"We did the best we could," said left tackle Kolton Miller regarding the circumstances coming into the game. "Weird time, anyone can go down at anytime … we just have to find a way to gel together and get the job done."

Derek Carr also credited the offensive line for being able to prepare for this game. Carr threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns, adding 19 yards on the ground. With the lack of preparation the offensive line had, a couple of miscues resulted in the top-ranked Buccaneers defense sacking Derek Carr three times.

"I want to say how proud I am of that offensive line, not just the starters, but the backups also for the week they had," said Carr after his 100th career start. "Football is a game that needs to be practiced, football is a game of team, and when you don't have all your guys out there, it's tough throughout the week.

"Very proud of them for how they played coming in against multiple fronts, multiple blitz operation that (the Buccaneers) are and being able to play the way they played. They did a fantastic job."

The Silver and Black will be looking to bounce back next week as they travel to FirstEnergy Stadium to play a 5-2 Cleveland Browns team coming off a win to their cross-state rival Cincinnati Bengals.

Gameday Photos: Week 7 vs. Buccaneers

View photos from the Raiders' Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Ryan Kang/NFL

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Ryan Kang/NFL

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Ryan Kang/NFL

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) is congratulated by tight end Darren Waller (83), wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and wide receiver Zay Jones (12) after making a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) is congratulated wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) after making a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Ryan Kang/NFL

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) and linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90), linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70), tight end Darren Waller (83), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71) quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61), running back Josh Jacobs (28), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70), center Rodney Hudson (61), guard Gabe Jackson (66), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
David Becker/Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), quarterback Derek Carr (4), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tackle D
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) and running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74), running back Devontae Booker (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74), running back Devontae Booker (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) and safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) and safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with center Rodney Hudson (61) after making a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with center Rodney Hudson (61) after making a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) guard John Simpson (76), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) guard John Simpson (76), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 36-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 36-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75), guard John Simpson (76), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75), guard John Simpson (76), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

