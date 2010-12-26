Colts Hold Off Raiders 31-26

The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Oakland Raiders 31-26 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in 2010 Regular Season Week 16 action. Unfortunately, the Kansas City Chiefs win over the Tennessee Titans earlier in the day eliminated The Oakland Raiders from playoff consideration.

The Raiders won the opening coin toss and elected to receive. WR Jacoby Ford returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown. K Sebastian Janikowski's extra point was good and the Raiders took a 7-0 lead with 14:48 left in the first quarter.

The Raiders held the Colts to a three and out and took over at their own 29 after P Pat McAfee's punt and Nick Miller's fair catch. The Raiders were unable to muster a first down and WR Blair White returned P Shane Lechler's 42-yard punt to the Indianapolis 29.

The Colts managed one first down before the Raiders forced a punt. The Silver and Black took over at their 9 after Nick Miller's made a fair catch of a McAfee punt. The Colts held the Raiders to a three and out and Lechler came on to punt. White called for and made a fair catch at the Colts 43.

RB Joseph Addai capped a 6-play, 57-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown run. The extra point was good and the game was tied at 7-7 with 6:00 left in the first quarter.

After Ford returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 17, the Colts held the Raiders to a three and out. White returned Lechler's 53-yard punt to the Colts 38. K Adam Vinatieri capped an 11-play, 50-yard drive with a 30-yard field goal to give the Colts a 10-7 lead with 14:51 left in the second quarter.

Janikowski capped a 9-play, 44-yard drive with a 59-yard field goal to tie the game at 10-10 with 9:31 left in the second quarter. The successful attempt is the second longest in team history and second longest for Janikowski's career.

The ensuing kickoff was returned to the Colts 26. The Raiders held the Colts to a three and out and McAfee came on to punt. Nick Miller called for and made a fair catch at the Raiders 18. Janikowski capped an 11-play, 62-yard drive with a 38-yard field goal to give the Raiders a 13-10 lead with 1:56 left in the second quarter.

RB Dominic Rhodes returned the ensuing kickoff 31 yards but a facemask penalty on the Colts backed them up to their own 11. QB Peyton Manning capped an 8-play, 88-yard drive with an 18-yard TD pass to TE Jacob Tamme. The extra point was good and the Colts took a 17-13 lead with 36 seconds left in the 2nd quarter.

The Raiders managed to get into position for a field goal attempt but Janikowski missed from 54 yards out and the Colts took a 17-13 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Rhodes returned the opening kickoff of the second half to the Colts 22. A few plays later FS Michael Huff made a diving interception of a Manning pass at the Raiders 43. The Colts held the Raiders to a three and out and Lechler came on to punt. White made a fair catch at the Colts. 12. The Raiders allowed one first down before forcing a Colts punt. The Raiders offense took the field at their 44 after Nick Miller's punt return.

Janikowski capped a 6-play, 23-yard drive 51-yard field goal to cut the Colts lead to 17-16 with 7:53 left in the 3rd quarter.

The Colts took over at their 26 after Rhodes' 21-yard kickoff return. The Colts managed one first down by penalty before the Raiders forced a punt. McAfee's kick bounced out of bounds at the Raiders 26. A holding penalty derailed the Raiders next drive and Lechler's punt rolled out of bounds at the Colts 44.

Manning capped a 4-play, 56-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass to White. The extra point was good and the Colts took a 24-16 lead.

The Colts held the Raiders to a three and out and Lechler came on to punt. White was dropped at the 13 after fielding Lechler's 63-yard punt. A few plays later CB Chris Johnson intercepted a Manning pass and Raiders took over at the Indy 37. The Raiders settled for Janikowski's 45-yard field goal that cut the Colts lead to 24-19 with 12:59 left in the 4th quarter.

Rhodes returned the ensuing kickoff to the Colts 32. Manning connected with WR Pierre Garcon for a 7-yard TD pass. The extra point was good and the Colts took a 31-19 lead with 7:38 left to play.

Ford returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 29. The Raiders were unable to move the ball and failed to convert on 4th and 3. The Colts took over on downs at the Raiders 36 with 6:38 left to play.

The Raiders held the Colts to a three and out and McAfee's punt bounced into the end zone for a touchback. TE Zach Miller hauled in a 6-yard touchdown pass from QB Jason Campbell to cap an 80-yard drive and cut the Colts lead to 31-26 with 1:51 left in the game. The Colts recovered the onsides kick attempt and took over at the Raiders 39. Manning and the Colts ran out the clock and secured the victory.