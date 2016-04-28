Complete List Of Raiders Draft Selections

Apr 28, 2016 at 05:32 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

042816-picks-cp.jpg

The 81st NFL Draft kicks off Thursday at 5:00 p.m. at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University in Chicago.

Coverage of the Draft will be televised on both NFL Network and ESPN/ESPN2, with teams having 10 minutes to select a player in the first round and seven minutes in the second round.

As of now, General Manager Reggie McKenzie and the Raiders have eight selections in this year's Draft – six original picks and two acquired from other teams.

The two picks that he acquired via trade are the fourth pick in the fifth round (No. 143 overall), and the 13th pick in the seventh round (No. 234 overall).

Below is a complete list of where the Silver and Black are currently slated to pick.

042816-draft-picks.jpg

RAIDERS.COM SUGGESTS:________

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

