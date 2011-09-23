Condo Visits Easter Seals

LS Jon Condo poses for a photo with a student. Photo by Tony Gonzales

After listening intently to Condo, the students lined up to get autographs and pictures. The group then ventured outside for the opportunity to throw the football around with Condo. They gathered in a circle passing the ball around showing off their own football skills.

The Easter Seals and The Oakland Raiders have developed a close relationship over the years. "John Madden has helped us to acquire these buildings that we have and his family has supported us in all of our special needs to get around and be active in the community," said Jennifer Reeve, a volunteer and head of community relations for the Easter Seals. "Other past Raiders players and coaches have also donated to the program to keep it so successful. It's been a very fruitful and lovely relationship with the Raiders."

Reeves and the rest of the staff praised, not only the Raider organization on its constant support over the years, but how much they enjoy Condo attending the event. "Jon does a great job with the kids and is so friendly and open to speaking to the children and allowing them to throw around the ball," said Reeves. "He is a wonderful representative from the Raiders that we enjoy working with."

Condo was comfortable and excited to be around the after-school program participants. "It makes me feel special to come out here and see the smiles on their faces," said Condo. "It brings me back to when I was a kid and when I could come in contact with the athletes I looked up too and how great that made me feel. "