Cover 2: Breaking down the free-agency scenarios that could play out

The NFL league year – and subsequently the start of free agency – starts Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. PT.

With 22 unrestricted free agents, four restricted free agents, and eight exclusive rights free agents, the Oakland Raiders figure to be active with transactions over the next couple weeks.

Now just a few days out from the action getting underway, Raiders.com's Kyle Martin and Eddie Paskal take a look at free agency, and some of the biggest questions surrounding the Silver and Black.

Of all the Raiders impending free agents, whose situation intrigues you the most?

EP: Marshawn Lynch, for multiple reasons.

First of all, even at 32 years of age, The Beast is still one heck of a running back, and he showed in the first half of the season last year that he still has plenty left in the tank.

Age aside, Lynch is one of the most-intriguing characters in all the NFL, so I feel like it's hard to ever get an accurate gauge on what's going on in his head – let's not forget that No. 24 already did retire once before.

In terms of Lynch's impact on the field; as we enter the new NFL league year, both he and Doug Martin are scheduled to hit free agency, and if either one or both of those guys have new homes in 2019, that changes the makeup of the Raiders running backs room immensely.

Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock have decisions aplenty to make over the next few days, but what they decide to do with Lynch – and if the former Cal Bear even wants to return for one more year – is something I'm immensely fascinated with.

KM: Since Eddie went with Marshawn Lynch, I'm going to roll with Doug Martin.

No denying Lynch's impact when he's on the field, but after he went down with a groin injury, Martin stepped up to fill the void left by Marshawn's injury. The Bay Area native had his best season since 2015 just a year ago, and even though he didn't hit the 1,000-yard mark, he averaged 4.2 yards per carry. After signing a one-year deal in 2018, it's possible the team brings him back.

Martin recently turned 30, but he looked fresh during his seventh NFL campaign. The two-time Pro Bowler hasn't rushed over 200 times since 2015, and that could be the reason he still has some juice left.

If Marshawn decides to move on, I could see a scenario where Martin returns to Gruden's offense.

If you could bring one free agent back, who would it be?

EP: This might come as a surprise to some, but I'm going with Dwayne Harris.

Yes, I'm aware that Gucci will turn 32 during the early stages of the 2019 regular season, but as our department's resident special teams advocate, I feel like it's my duty to give a little shine to Mr. Harris and what he brings to the table.

Not only did Dwayne handle a bulk of the team's returning duties for every game save one in his first season as a Raider – a feat in and of itself – but he managed to return the Raiders first punt for a touchdown in a decade.

Finding a guy who can cleanly field kicks and punts on a regular basis is no easy task, and Harris did that and then some, also serving as a gunner on coverage units throughout the year.

The man's stats might not be the most overly impressive out there, but there's no denying that he was a net positive on the Silver and Black's roster a year ago.

And let's be real, there wasn't a player with better pre-game outfits.

KM: Easy answer for me here; the team needs to re-sign Jared Cook.

Cook is Derek Carr's favorite target, the team's leading receiver in back-to-back seasons, and a Pro Bowler. Why wouldn't you want to bring back one of the Raiders' best receivers?