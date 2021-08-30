Credit One Bank partners with Raiders to launch 'One for the Community' program

Credit One Bank, a data-driven financial services company and official credit card partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, announced today during a virtual media event the 'One for the Community' initiative with Raiders kicker, Daniel Carlson﻿. The program will support Las Vegas-based charities After-School All-Stars and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, helping youth in Las Vegas to succeed and reach their full potential.

The One For The Community Program will kick off during Monday Night Football's September 13 Raiders home opener versus Baltimore. For each successful extra point kicked by the Raiders during the regular season, Credit One Bank will donate $2,000. At the end of the season, the funds raised will be split evenly between After-School All-Stars and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. Throughout the season, these organizations will be hosting in-game activations at Allegiant stadium's state-of-the-art Credit One Club and on the concourse.

"I'm excited to join in assisting two incredible Las Vegas youth charities which the Raiders have supported for several years," said Carlson, who in 2020, became the franchise record holder for most points scored in a single season (144), surpassing Sebastian Janikowski's 142 points in 2010. "Both After-School All-Stars and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada provide our valley's youth a safe and positive environment that affords them the opportunity to succeed in school and life."

"We are a proud partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and a founding partner of Allegiant Stadium and are thrilled to launch the One for the Community program as fans are welcomed to the first regular-season home game said John Coombe, senior vice president of marketing at Credit One Bank. "We are appreciative of Daniel Carlson's and the Raiders' support of this program and their commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of Las Vegas students. Both Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada and After-School All-Stars make such an impact in our community and we look forward to supporting them this season through the One For The Community program and the Raiders Foundation."