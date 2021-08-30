Credit One Bank partners with Raiders to launch 'One for the Community' program

Aug 30, 2021 at 01:48 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
CreditOne_OneForTheCommunity

Credit One Bank, a data-driven financial services company and official credit card partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, announced today during a virtual media event the 'One for the Community' initiative with Raiders kicker, Daniel Carlson﻿. The program will support Las Vegas-based charities After-School All-Stars and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, helping youth in Las Vegas to succeed and reach their full potential.

The One For The Community Program will kick off during Monday Night Football's September 13 Raiders home opener versus Baltimore. For each successful extra point kicked by the Raiders during the regular season, Credit One Bank will donate $2,000. At the end of the season, the funds raised will be split evenly between After-School All-Stars and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. Throughout the season, these organizations will be hosting in-game activations at Allegiant stadium's state-of-the-art Credit One Club and on the concourse.

"I'm excited to join in assisting two incredible Las Vegas youth charities which the Raiders have supported for several years," said Carlson, who in 2020, became the franchise record holder for most points scored in a single season (144), surpassing Sebastian Janikowski's 142 points in 2010. "Both After-School All-Stars and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada provide our valley's youth a safe and positive environment that affords them the opportunity to succeed in school and life."

"We are a proud partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and a founding partner of Allegiant Stadium and are thrilled to launch the One for the Community program as fans are welcomed to the first regular-season home game said John Coombe, senior vice president of marketing at Credit One Bank. "We are appreciative of Daniel Carlson's and the Raiders' support of this program and their commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of Las Vegas students. Both Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada and After-School All-Stars make such an impact in our community and we look forward to supporting them this season through the One For The Community program and the Raiders Foundation."

Credit One Bank is dedicated to funding initiatives and giving back to the Las Vegas community through year-long initiatives that include donations of funding, resources and time.

Related Content

news

Raiders team up with Intermountain Healthcare for helmet giveaway

The Raiders this week collaborated with Intermountain Healthcare to donate helmets to members of the Canyon Springs and Valley High School football teams. 
news

Raiders, Intermountain Healthcare host football clinic for youth coaches

The clinics are developed by football experts and medical specialists to help coaches provide exceptional football experiences to their players and become Heads up Certified by USA Football. 
news

Raiders host Nike 11-On event for Southern Nevada boys high school football teams

Sixteen Las Vegas area high school teams participated in the Nike 11-On at Valley High School.
news

Q&A: Aces star A'ja Wilson on the Raiders, visiting Allegiant Stadium and more

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards sat down with the 2020 WNBA MVP to catch up on the landscape of Las Vegas sports.
news

Las Vegas Raiders collaborate with Gaudin Motor Company to auction Raiders edition Ford Bronco for charity

The 2021 Badlands Raiders edition Ford Bronco raised $275,000 for the two Las-Vegas based charities this past weekend.
news

Derek Carr embracing the Las Vegas community through the Golden Knights' playoff success

No. 4 has loved the electricity the Golden Knights have brought to the city — and can't wait for Raiders fans to emulate it.
news

Paramount Network's 'Bar Rescue' gets a hand from a couple of Raiders

Clelin Ferrell and Trayvon Mullen appear on latest episode of 'Bar Rescue' that aired Sunday night.
news

Raiders host Girls Flag Football All-Star Game, Combine, Clinic

These activities were part of the "Inspire" program, a unique endeavor presented by Allegiant, which stepped in to provide several assets for the participants including camp shirts and giveaway items.
news

Raiders honor veterans on Memorial Day

The Raiders Foundation expressed their gratitude to Share Village residents, many of which are veterans, by providing lunch and recognizing them for their service.
news

Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas launches The Defensive Line Foundation

The organization is 'dedicated to end the epidemic of youth suicide, especially for young people of color, by transforming the way we communicate and connect about mental health.'
news

Raiders honor Las Vegas educator who was named 2021 National Teacher of the Year

The Silver and Black honored Juliana Urtubey from Kermit R. Booker Sr. Elementary School, who was recently named the 2021 National Teacher of the Year. 
Advertising