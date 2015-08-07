Current Raiders Congratulate Hall of Fame Wide Receiver Tim Brown

"Me and Tim had the opportunity to attend the best university in the world in Notre Dame, so we've had a lot of little encounters here and there. Obviously, watching him from afar, knowing that he was a Golden Domer, as soon as I got to Notre Dame I started looking at him and watching his progression in the league. Obviously, like you said, Mr. Raider, Touchdown Timmy, whatever you want to call him, he's so deserving of this honor, and we just continue to say thank you for what you've done for this league, what you've done for the Raiders, what you are continuously doing, and if there's one person that I know that is always doing the right things, and just being a great example for the younger guys coming up and how to play this game on and off the field, it's Tim. Congratulations, Tim, and obviously you definitely deserve this honor."

"He was a pro. That's what it was, man. He was a seasoned vet, like you said, by the time I came in. He had played the game for a while. He knew what it was about. He had already established himself as a player. He had gone through the time period of being a young guy coming into the league to being a veteran, so he knew what it was all about to be a pro. That was him every day. You could look at Tim Brown when you walk in the locker room and you were going to get consistency with him as a person and as a player. It's always great for a young guy to have those examples, even though you may not follow them right away. But it's great to have those guys in the locker room that you can look up to and see the right way to go about your business.