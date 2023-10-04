Always Rooting For Each Other: Carlson brothers primed for an NFL reunion

"We're really close now, especially as we've gotten older," Daniel said. "We got to play together for a year in Auburn. … I got to kind of show him some of the ropes [in college] and now get to show him some of the ropes in the NFL."

Daniel finished his career at Auburn as the SEC record holder in career scoring (480 points). Anders was thankful he had time to learn from his brother, and that one year together played a large role in his collegiate experience with the Tigers.

"Auburn was great for a lot of reasons, but he was definitely one," Anders said at the NFL Combine back in March.

After Daniel went on to the pros, he kept watch as his brother left his own mark on the program. Anders worked his way up the school's career rankings to fifth all-time in scoring with 410 points, second in career field goals made (79) and third in career PATs made (173).

Anders tore his ACL in 2021 and injured his shoulder in 2022, but despite those injuries he was able to find his own place within the NFL.

"It's been awesome to watch and I'm really proud of all the work he's done because I understand what it takes to get to this level and it's not easy," Daniel said. "You've got to sacrifice your time and effort and energy, and he's done that. I'm really proud of the man and the kicker he's becoming."

Packers assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who coached Daniel from 2018-21 as the Raiders special teams coordinator, has seen first-hand the similarities between the brothers and how Daniel's experiences have already shaped Anders.

"They're very similar with the ability to have a big leg and a big kick," Bisaccia told Green Bay media.