Road to the Draft: Another Carlson taking a kick at NFL dreams

The youngest of three siblings, Anders got a feel for kicking as a kid in Colorado when he and Daniel would play soccer with their oldest brother Nils, who was a goalie.

"We grew up playing soccer, kicking goals against him. That transitioned into football," Anders said. "Obviously, saw the success that Daniel had and knew I could do something special too."

Anders knew he wanted to follow in Daniel's footsteps, but also create a path for himself outside of his last name.

"When you come in, you might be called Daniel a couple times," he said with a laugh. "My job was just to do things on and off the field so guys would know me as Anders, who I am."

The 24-year-old begins his NFL Draft journey at the Combine – one of six kickers who were invited – and has dreams of hearing his name called in Kansas City this April.

Having gone through Combine himself back in 2018, Daniel told him simply to enjoy the process.

"We talked on the phone several times," Anders said. "He's actually in Auburn right now, I'm going to head back and train with him. He told me to have fun, enjoy it. Gave me the details of his [Combine experience] and just said enjoy it."

The Carlson kicking dynasty may be over at Auburn, the legacy remains and Anders is hoping to extend it into the NFL.