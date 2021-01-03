Daniel Carlson breaks Sebastian Janikowski's single-season scoring record

Sebastian Janikowski has long been regarded as the best placekicker in Raiders history, but against the Denver Broncos, Daniel Carlson did something even the great Seabass had never done — scored 143 points in a season.

Carlson eclipsed Janikowski's franchise record for most points in a single season, connecting on an extra point near the end of the first half of Week 17 to make the mark all his own.

Since Carlson entered the league in 2018, the former Auburn Tiger has experienced a rollercoaster of career highs and lows. From being selected in the fifth round by the Minnesota Vikings to being cut and signed by the Raiders in the same year, Carlson has now found stability and perhaps a place to grow into his own for years to come.