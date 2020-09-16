Daniel Carlson named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week 1

Sep 16, 2020 at 05:35 AM
Raiders.com Staff
Among the Las Vegas Raiders who got off on the right foot, no pun intended, Week 1 in Carolina was kicker Daniel Carlson. He converted all three of his attempts from the field, including four PATs and two field goals, one of which was a career-high 54-yarder that looked like it would've been good from sixty.

For a fanbase long accustomed to seeing Sebastian Janikowski convert from range, Carlson's make was picture perfect — and now he's being rewarded as the NFL's AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week.

Stat line: Made 2-of-2 Field Goal attempts and all four PATs, totaling 10 points in the Week 1 victory at Carolina.

  • Scored 10 points
  • His 10 points scored rank tied for third in the NFL in Week 1.
  • His 10 points scored rank tied for second in the AFC in Week 1.
  • Made a 54-yard FG
  • His 54-yard FG was a new career long.
  • His 54-yard FG was the second-longest FG made in Week 1 in the NFL.
  • His 54-yard FG was the longest FG made in Week 1 in the AFC.
  • Made four PATS
  • His four PATs were tied for second-most in the AFC in Week 1.
  • His four PATs were tied for fourth-most in the NFL in Week 1.

It's not Carlson's first time winning this honor. In 2018, he won the award as a rookie after drilling a game-winner in Arizona.

