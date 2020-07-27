Sunday, Jul 26, 2020 05:22 PM

Darren Waller voted No. 99 on NFL's Top 100 Players list

Raiders.com Staff

Darren Waller's rise to stardom is unlike the majority of players in the league— by now you've heard his story — but what's more important is that he's still rising.

In his first season as the Raiders' starting tight end, Waller became Derek Carr's go-to target, totaling 90 receptions, 1,145 receiving yards, three touchdowns, and started all 16 games. Waller's impact on the field can't be denied and because of his contributions he's earned his way into the NFL's Top 100 Players list.

Sunday night, it was announced on NFL Network that Waller was voted the No. 99 overall player in the league after a stellar breakout campaign in 2019. Waller has established himself as one of the top tight ends in the league in no time and he's only getting started. The Carr-Waller connection should get even better in 2020.

Top Shots: TE Darren Waller

Take a look back at the best photos of TE Darren Waller from his 2019 breakout season in the Silver and Black.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the Raiders regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
1 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the Raiders regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the Raiders regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
2 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the Raiders regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the Raiders regular season game against the Minnesota Vikings.
3 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the Raiders regular season game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Chicago Bears.
4 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Chicago Bears.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Green Bay Packers.
5 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Green Bay Packers.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) dives for a touchdown during the regular season game against the Houston Texans.
6 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) dives for a touchdown during the regular season game against the Houston Texans.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.
7 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.
8 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.
9 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
10 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
11 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
12 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the New York Jets.
13 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the New York Jets.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
14 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) stiff-arms the defender during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
15 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) stiff-arms the defender during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) breaks a tackle during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
16 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) breaks a tackle during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ryan Kang/NFL
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.
17 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.
18 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
19 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
20 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
21 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
22 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after a first down during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
23 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after a first down during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
24 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
25 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Gregory Trott/Associated Press
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
26 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos.
27 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos.
28 / 28

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders

