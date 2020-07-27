Darren Waller voted No. 99 on NFL's Top 100 Players list

Darren Waller's rise to stardom is unlike the majority of players in the league— by now you've heard his story — but what's more important is that he's still rising.

In his first season as the Raiders' starting tight end, Waller became Derek Carr's go-to target, totaling 90 receptions, 1,145 receiving yards, three touchdowns, and started all 16 games. Waller's impact on the field can't be denied and because of his contributions he's earned his way into the NFL's Top 100 Players list.