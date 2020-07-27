Darren Waller voted No. 99 on NFL's Top 100 Players list

Darren Waller's rise to stardom is unlike the majority of players in the league— by now you've heard his story — but what's more important is that he's still rising.
In his first season as the Raiders' starting tight end, Waller became Derek Carr's go-to target, totaling 90 receptions, 1,145 receiving yards, three touchdowns, and started all 16 games. Waller's impact on the field can't be denied and because of his contributions he's earned his way into the NFL's Top 100 Players list.
Sunday night, it was announced on NFL Network that Waller was voted the No. 99 overall player in the league after a stellar breakout campaign in 2019. Waller has established himself as one of the top tight ends in the league in no time and he's only getting started. The Carr-Waller connection should get even better in 2020.
Take a look back at the best photos of TE Darren Waller from his 2019 breakout season in the Silver and Black.