Davante Adams given third-highest wide receiver rating in Madden NFL 24

Jul 17, 2023 at 10:40 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Adams_thumb_071723

Davante Adams has been one of the most popular players to game with in EA Sports' Madden NFL series for half a decade now.

After spending two seasons in the 99 Club, the All-Pro receiver takes a slight drop to a 97 overall in the newest installment of the video game franchise, set to be released August 15. Adams ranks as the third-best overall receiver in the game, only behind Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson (99) and Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (98).

Along with his 97 OVR, he received a 98 awareness rating (the second best), 97 catching, 94 agility, 91 acceleration and a 90 speed.

Related Content

news

The Silver and Black rock out with The David Perrico Pop Symphonic at The Smith Center

The Raiderettes and a special Raiders alum joined the orchestra for their debut in downtown Las Vegas.

news

2023 Position Breakdown: Linebackers

Raiders.com previews a young, tough linebacker room that could have a breakout season.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Taking a look at some young defenders

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions on the defensive side of the ball with less than two weeks to the start of Training Camp.

news

Lester Hayes, Art Powell highlight 6 Silver and Black senior semifinalists for Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame recently announced their list of semifinalists for the senior and coach/contributor categories for the Class of 2024.

Latest Content

video

Jim Plunkett and Akbar Gbajabiamila catch up on the shores of Mandalay Bay

Jul 18, 2023

Super Bowl champion Jim Plunkett joins Akbar Gbajabiamila on the shores of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

news

The Silver and Black rock out with The David Perrico Pop Symphonic at The Smith Center

Jul 18, 2023

The Raiderettes and a special Raiders alum joined the orchestra for their debut in downtown Las Vegas.

gallery

Raiderettes perform in rock-orchestra concert at The Smith Center

Jul 18, 2023

View photos as Football's Fabulous Females danced in The David Perrico Pop Symphonic's concert at The Smith Center in downtown Las Vegas.

news

2023 Position Breakdown: Linebackers

Jul 17, 2023

Raiders.com previews a young, tough linebacker room that could have a breakout season.

gallery

Position Breakdown: Previewing the Raiders linebackers for 2023 in photos

Jul 17, 2023

View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders linebackers heading into 2023 Training Camp.

news

Davante Adams given third-highest wide receiver rating in Madden NFL 24

Jul 17, 2023

What is the Raiders superstar's overall rating in this new version of the iconic video game series?

video

Behind The Shield - Ep. 2: Homegrown | 2023 Season

Jul 13, 2023

On this episode of "Behind The Shield," the Silver and Black add nine new players in the 2023 NFL Draft as the roster begins to take shape.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Taking a look at some young defenders

Jul 13, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions on the defensive side of the ball with less than two weeks to the start of Training Camp.

audio

A six-pack of questions on the Raiders defense ahead of 2023 Training Camp | UFR

Jul 13, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and KSNV News 3 Las Vegas' Jesse Merrick discuss their biggest storylines and questions surrounding the Raiders defense on this edition of Upon Further Review.

news

Lester Hayes, Art Powell highlight 6 Silver and Black senior semifinalists for Hall of Fame

Jul 12, 2023

The Pro Football Hall of Fame recently announced their list of semifinalists for the senior and coach/contributor categories for the Class of 2024.

news

2023 Position Breakdown: Defensive Line

Jul 12, 2023

Raiders.com evaluates a defensive line corps with Pro Bowl playmakers and rising talent.

gallery

Position Breakdown: Previewing the Raiders defensive linemen for 2023 in photos

Jul 12, 2023

View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders defensive linemen heading into 2023 Training Camp.

View All
Advertising