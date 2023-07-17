Davante Adams given third-highest wide receiver rating in Madden NFL 24

Davante Adams has been one of the most popular players to game with in EA Sports' Madden NFL series for half a decade now.

After spending two seasons in the 99 Club, the All-Pro receiver takes a slight drop to a 97 overall in the newest installment of the video game franchise, set to be released August 15. Adams ranks as the third-best overall receiver in the game, only behind Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson (99) and Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (98).