Davante Adams' jersey retired at Fresno State homecoming game

It was a busy weekend for Davante Adams as he saw his No. 15 jersey hung in the rafters of Valley Children's Stadium on Saturday night during Fresno State's homecoming game.

Adams is the ninth Bulldog to have his jersey number retired, placed right next to Derek Carr, who's jersey was retired in 2017. Carr was on hand, along with his family, to watch his friend take his place in Fresno State Football history.

"To be able to come here and see my name up there and the company that I'm in, it's just amazing. I don't take this lightly. ... It means a lot to me," Adams said.