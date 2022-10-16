Davante Adams' jersey retired at Fresno State homecoming game

It was a busy weekend for Davante Adams as he saw his No. 15 jersey hung in the rafters of Valley Children's Stadium on Saturday night during Fresno State's homecoming game.
Adams is the ninth Bulldog to have his jersey number retired, placed right next to Derek Carr, who's jersey was retired in 2017. Carr was on hand, along with his family, to watch his friend take his place in Fresno State Football history.
"To be able to come here and see my name up there and the company that I'm in, it's just amazing. I don't take this lightly. ... It means a lot to me," Adams said.
In two seasons at Fresno, Adams compiled 3,031 receiving yards, 233 catches and 38 touchdowns, and was named a two-time All-American.
Following the jersey retirement, Adams was back in Las Vegas on Sunday, this time on the racetrack. The five-time Pro Bowler was the honorary pace car driver for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.