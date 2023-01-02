Davante Adams passes Tim Brown to become franchise single-season receiving yard leader

In Davante Adams' first season in the Silver and Black, he's set a new milestone in franchise history.
The wide receiver now holds the record for most receiving yards in a single season in franchise history, breaking the record of 1,408 yards held by Tim Brown since 1997.
He passed Brown's franchise record on a 45-yard pass from quarterback Jarrett Stidham in the fourth quarter.
It's a full circle moment for Adams, who grew up as a Raiders fan and used to wear the jerseys of many Silver and Black legends, including Brown.
"Growing up, honestly, anything Raiders was what I was about," Adams said in his introductory press conference last March. "I had a Tim Brown jersey, C-Wood, those got worn until the numbers fell off. Rich Gannon, I mean, everything. I'm just looking forward to coming in and trying to leave my footprints as well as I can."
No. 17 made his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl this season and coming into the Week 17 matchup, was tied for first in the league in touchdown receptions (12).
View photos from the Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.