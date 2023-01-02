Davante Adams passes Tim Brown to become franchise single-season receiving yard leader

Jan 01, 2023 at 04:10 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

In Davante Adams' first season in the Silver and Black, he's set a new milestone in franchise history.

The wide receiver now holds the record for most receiving yards in a single season in franchise history, breaking the record of 1,408 yards held by Tim Brown since 1997.

He passed Brown's franchise record on a 45-yard pass from quarterback Jarrett Stidham in the fourth quarter.

It's a full circle moment for Adams, who grew up as a Raiders fan and used to wear the jerseys of many Silver and Black legends, including Brown.

"Growing up, honestly, anything Raiders was what I was about," Adams said in his introductory press conference last March. "I had a Tim Brown jersey, C-Wood, those got worn until the numbers fell off. Rich Gannon, I mean, everything. I'm just looking forward to coming in and trying to leave my footprints as well as I can."

No. 17 made his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl this season and coming into the Week 17 matchup, was tied for first in the league in touchdown receptions (12).

Gameday Photos: Week 17 vs. 49ers

View photos from the Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddle during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddle during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) after making a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) after making a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) after making a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) after making a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Harvey Langi (56) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Harvey Langi (56) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Harvey Langi (56) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Harvey Langi (56) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 20-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 20-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Harvey Langi (56) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Harvey Langi (56) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with tight end Darren Waller (83) after making a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with tight end Darren Waller (83) after making a 60-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (95) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (95) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 57-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 57-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) after kicking a 57-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) after kicking a 57-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with tight end Darren Waller (83) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with tight end Darren Waller (83) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with center Andre James (68) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with center Andre James (68) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the coin toss before the start of overtime during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the coin toss before the start of overtime during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) celebrates after winning the coin toss before the start of overtime during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) celebrates after winning the coin toss before the start of overtime during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Harvey Langi (56) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Harvey Langi (56) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
