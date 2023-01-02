Davante Adams passes Tim Brown to become franchise single-season receiving yard leader

It's a full circle moment for Adams, who grew up as a Raiders fan and used to wear the jerseys of many Silver and Black legends, including Brown.

"Growing up, honestly, anything Raiders was what I was about," Adams said in his introductory press conference last March. "I had a Tim Brown jersey, C-Wood, those got worn until the numbers fell off. Rich Gannon, I mean, everything. I'm just looking forward to coming in and trying to leave my footprints as well as I can."