Davante Adams featured in new Netflix docuseries 'Receiver'

Mar 19, 2024 at 09:00 AM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Home audiences don't have to wait for football season for Davante Adams to be back on their screens.

Adams will be one of five pass catchers featured in the Netflix new series "Receiver" which is set to premiere this summer, the league announced Tuesday morning. The eight-episode show will be a continuation of the NFL's Netflix series "Quarterback," which highlighted Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota.

"Receiver" is produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions, with Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and Mahomes serving as two executive producers on the series.

The other players featured alongside Adams will be Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions), George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) and Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers).

"The natural progression is from a pass to a catch, so we're excited to dive into the 'Receiver' world after the success of our 'Quarterback' series," said Gabe Spitzer, Netflix vice president of nonfiction sports. "NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions have delivered again in finding unique and dynamic athletes who will further highlight the drama of this sport on and off the field."

Adams' 2023-24 will be on full display, which included a mid-season change at head coach and a fourth consecutive season with at least 100 receptions and 1,100 receiving yards.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 115

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 115

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
7 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) celebrates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
8 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) returns an interception for a 50-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
9 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
10 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
11 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
12 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
13 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) celebrates after making a 2-yard touchdown catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
14 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) rushes for a 24-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
15 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
16 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
17 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
18 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates after making a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
19 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) heads to the end zone on a 16-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
20 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) heads to the end zone on a 16-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
21 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 16-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
22 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 32-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 32-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 32-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 32-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
28 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
29 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
30 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) dives into the end zone after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) dives into the end zone after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 115

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 115

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 115

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
38 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) dives in the end zone after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
39 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) dives in the end zone after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
40 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
41 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
42 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) returns an interception for a 75-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
43 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) rushes for a 17-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 115

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) rushes for a 17-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 115

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) rushes for a 17-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) rushes for a 17-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 115

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 115

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 115

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 115

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 115

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 115

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
55 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
56 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
57 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
58 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 115

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 115

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during
62 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 115

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 115

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 22-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 22-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 115

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 22-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 22-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 115

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 115

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 115

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after making an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 115

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after making an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 115

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 115

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 115

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 115

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 115

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) recovers a fumble for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) recovers a fumble for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 16-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 115

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 16-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) recovers a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
99 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) recovers a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
100 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 33-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
101 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes for a two-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
102 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
103 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
104 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
105 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 115

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 115

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
111 / 115

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
112 / 115

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 33-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
113 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 33-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
114 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 33-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
115 / 115

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
