Davante Adams featured in new Netflix docuseries 'Receiver'

Home audiences don't have to wait for football season for Davante Adams to be back on their screens.
Adams will be one of five pass catchers featured in the Netflix new series "Receiver" which is set to premiere this summer, the league announced Tuesday morning. The eight-episode show will be a continuation of the NFL's Netflix series "Quarterback," which highlighted Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota.
"Receiver" is produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions, with Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and Mahomes serving as two executive producers on the series.
The other players featured alongside Adams will be Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions), George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) and Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers).
"The natural progression is from a pass to a catch, so we're excited to dive into the 'Receiver' world after the success of our 'Quarterback' series," said Gabe Spitzer, Netflix vice president of nonfiction sports. "NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions have delivered again in finding unique and dynamic athletes who will further highlight the drama of this sport on and off the field."
Adams' 2023-24 will be on full display, which included a mid-season change at head coach and a fourth consecutive season with at least 100 receptions and 1,100 receiving yards.
