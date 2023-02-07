Davante Adams, SNKRS 'drop off' a clean pair of Air Jordan 4's to Team President Sandra Douglass Morgan

Sandra Douglass Morgan got a new addition to her sneaker closet thanks to Jordan athlete and 2022 receiving touchdown king Davante Adams.
With the "Oil Green" women's colorway of the 1989 Tinker Hatfield classic set to release Feb. 9, Adams met up with Douglass Morgan at Raiders Headquarters to drop off a pair to her in a recent segment of the "The Drop-Off" on the Nike SNKRS app. The wide receiver believed the Air Jordan 4 model would be a "simple, but elegant" choice for the first female African-American president in NFL history.
Adams, wearing the Air Jordan 4 "Craft" greeted Douglass Morgan, who was rocking the Air Jordan 1 High "Black/White." After seeing the new pair of sneakers for the team president, she couldn't hold in her excitement.
"These are absolutely beautiful," Douglass Morgan said upon seeing the Air Jordan 4 "Oil Green." "I love them, and I love that they're just for women."
While chatting about shoes, the Raiders and everything in-between, Adams asked Douglass Morgan how she defines self-belief and determination for herself. As always, she placed her family and the organization as her top priorities and driving motivations.
"It's getting up and wanting to make this organization and the Raiders proud," said Douglass Morgan. "Wanting to make my family, my kids, my husband proud, and just knowing that every day when I get up, I'm going to push myself to be the best that I can be. It's team sport, even on the business operations side, off the field. ... People that I'm leading, I want to make sure that they know that I'm confident in my decisions because it's really difficult to follow someone you know they don't have the confidence in themselves.
"It's always about team for me. It's always about leaning on others and the incredible people in this organization that give me that drive to push myself."