Davante Adams, SNKRS 'drop off' a clean pair of Air Jordan 4's to Team President Sandra Douglass Morgan

While chatting about shoes, the Raiders and everything in-between, Adams asked Douglass Morgan how she defines self-belief and determination for herself. As always, she placed her family and the organization as her top priorities and driving motivations.

"It's getting up and wanting to make this organization and the Raiders proud," said Douglass Morgan. "Wanting to make my family, my kids, my husband proud, and just knowing that every day when I get up, I'm going to push myself to be the best that I can be. It's team sport, even on the business operations side, off the field. ... People that I'm leading, I want to make sure that they know that I'm confident in my decisions because it's really difficult to follow someone you know they don't have the confidence in themselves.