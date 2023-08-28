David Agoha forging his own path to NFL with hopes to grow football internationally

The time and energy Agoha has put into this new career has garnered much respect from his teammates, who were just as ecstatic as him when he recorded his first sack. Since he started his football journey, his ultimate dream was getting a sack in an NFL game.

"I got the sack and I was so excited and I was just screaming," Agoha said. "I got lightheaded and had to step out to go to the sideline and get oxygen after my sack. I never screamed so hard in my life. I got the game ball too. It's right in my room, I'm going to frame it.

"I was so in shock," continued Agoha. "I was like, 'I just got here and I got a sack? In my second game?' It was so surreal and the love I got from my teammates was just perfect."

The Raiders must trim the roster down to 53 players by Tuesday, and they'll have the option of placing Agoha on the 53-man roster or add him to the practice squad without counting against the 16-man limit for the rest of the season due to the international player exemption.

"This is just going to keep growing the game back in Africa," Agoha said. "I think there's four people that came from Africa this year, so just imagine the people that are following us alone and just started watching football. And then their friends and family starting football, it's just going to grow.