Denzel Perryman leading AFC inside linebackers in early Pro Bowl voting by fans

Denzel Perryman is getting his due recognition from Pro Bowl voters for the career season he's having.

The Raiders inside linebacker, who was acquired from the Carolina Panthers, is leading all AFC inside linebackers in early Pro Bowl fan voting. Perryman currently holds 36,034 votes from the first count of fan voting released by the NFL. He is in the midst of the best season of his career, with a league-leading 74 solo tackles (114 total). Both are career highs for him. Additionally, he has three pass deflections and two fumble recoveries.

"He's going to enjoy every day, but also when it's time to strap it up, he's there," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said about Perryman. "When things need to be said, he says it. He takes charge so the team has really embraced him – the defense and I think, the whole team has. I think they've got a lot of respect for how he plays, some of the things he's trying to do to better his game. ... He's constantly trying to improve and I think that humility goes a long way with the group."

The humility Bradley described Perryman to have was shown Sunday after the loss to the Bengals, when asked about his exceptional season so far.

"I ain't worried about that to be honest with you," said Perryman. "I'm worried about winning"