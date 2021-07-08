Derek Carr discusses his love of the Raiders, supporting Carl Nassib and chasing a Lombardi Trophy

Jul 08, 2021 at 12:16 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Derek Carr made another appearance on "Brother for Another" on Peacock on Wednesday, and among a host of football topics, Carr let everyone know how much he and the rest of the team have Carl Nassib's back.

Carr sat down with Michael Holley and Michael Smith to discuss about his love for the city of Las Vegas, his excitement for getting to work with his offense and his reaction to Nassib coming out as gay several weeks ago.

Nassib recently became the first openly gay player on an active NFL roster, and No. 4 was among the many people in the organization who publicly supported Nassib.

"He's my teammate, he's my brother," said Carr. "At first, I was shocked because I didn't know. He never talked about it to any one of the teammates. His moment was when he grabbed his phone and did it that way. And I called him. He was working out, so I texted him. And he sent a text right back. And he said, 'Derek, you have no idea how much it meant to me for you to reach out.' He said, 'I was hoping that you would reach out.'

"I said, 'Bro, if no one else has your back and no one else will talk to you, I will.' I said 'I love you, bro, and I'm here for you' ... We had a great conversation."

Carr and Nassib will be going into their third season together as teammates and have big things planned with the revamped changes to both sides of the ball. The Raiders added John Brown, Willie Snead IV and Kenyan Drake to Carr's arsenal of weapons, and Gus Bradley was brought in as the new defensive coordinator along with edge-rushing specialist Yannick Ngakoue.

And yet, while the roster has changed, one of Carr's desires has never changed:

"I want to hold that Lombardi Trophy as a Raider."

Related Content

news

Kenyan Drake believes 'the sky is the limit' for 2021 Raiders offense

The Raiders' new running back made an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio to discuss his role for the upcoming season.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Will Charles Woodson go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a Raider?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions and adds to the discussion of the Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony in August.
news

2021 Position Battle: Darren Waller once again leads a talented group of Raiders pass catchers 

The Raiders have stacked a combination of young talent and veteran leadership at both the wide receiver and tight end positions.
news

Derek Carr joins Cris Collinsworth for a conversation about Las Vegas, Coach Gruden and his photographic memory

The Raiders' QB1 made an appearance on PFF's 'Cris Collinsworth Podcast' on Tuesday.
Advertising