Derek Carr discusses team's sense of urgency headed into Week 6

Unlike the Seahawks, who flew in Wednesday, the Raiders time in England is short, and although there is indeed some free time worked into the schedule Friday night and Saturday afternoon, rookie defensive tackle Mo Hurst stressed the fact that the Raiders aren't here to go sightseeing.

"At the end of the day, this is a business trip," Hurst explained. "We're here to play football, so just try to keep our minds focused, and not have too many outside distractions."

While the Seahawks are coming off a loss last weekend as well, and are also currently residing under .500, they still present quite the challenge to the Raiders, specifically on the defensive side of the football.

And while the days of the "Legion of Boom" are now just a memory in the Pacific Northwest, the Seattle defense is still a formidable group, capable of making life miserable for any offense.

"They still have playmakers," Jordy Nelson said. "They have some younger guys, some very athletic guys, that can make plays. I have some experience against them the past couple years, so obviously, we look forward to the opportunity. It's definitely not going to be something where we just go out there, and make it easy, so we're going to go out there, be assignment sound, execute, do our job, and hopefully make the plays that come our way, and then we'll be successful."