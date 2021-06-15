Derek Carr embracing the Las Vegas community through the Golden Knights' playoff success

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) fires up the crowd at T-Mobile Arena by sounding the siren before game 3 of the Vegas Golden Knights' playoff series versus the Colorado Avalanche.

Many of the millions of tourists that visit Las Vegas yearly are familiar with only The Strip and the Hoover Dam before they arrive.

That's the way I was when I moved from Alabama – that's the way Derek Carr was moving from California.

"I didn't know anything about Vegas before we got here," said Carr, addressing the media at minicamp Tuesday. "I just thought it was The Strip and that was it."

To a surprise for both of us, Las Vegas has way more to offer than just the stereotypical glitz and glam, crazy bachelor party stories and gambling.

This city of lights has lots of community, family – and hockey.

Derek Carr and the rest of the Las Vegas Raiders have gotten behind the Vegas Golden Knights during their impressive 2021 playoff run. During this pandemic riddled season, the Knights won a league-leading 40 regular-season games, opened attendance to full capacity on June 1, and recently defeated the Montreal Canadians in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup semifinals Monday night.

Carr and his two sons have attended several of their playoff games this season and have become huge fans in the process.

"My boys are huge hockey fans now, so I'm learning the rules as we go. But I've loved it," said Carr. "It's just fun to watch other people play at a high level and just to feel the city's energy. The support for our team has been really cool. I've gotten to know some of those players and just want to continue to support those guys.

"Our city has been great in doing that, so hopefully they can keep it up. They've been doing great."

"What I've learned is, it's a small community of people that really know each other and care about each other," Carr said. I'm sitting there at the game, I'm meeting people that work at this business, that saw me at this restaurant. And I know these people and I'm having conversations. I grew up in the same areas. It's been electric about all those people coming together and supporting one thing. It's really cool. Even during the bad stuff, like they are completely all for their team. They are happy to be there. It's been really cool."

Attending the Golden Knights' Game 1 victory against Montreal also gave Carr a chance to meet possibly the greatest living legend in Las Vegas history. That's right – Mr. Las Vegas himself.

"I met Wayne Newton, which was crazy," said Carr. "Couldn't believe it. But super nice guy. His wife, very nice. Wayne Newton, shout-out to you. It was nice to meet you."

"It's been really cool just seeing the city come together and I try to take that and imagine what 70,000 people would be like with laser shows and the music and all that. I'm sure our defense will be really excited to go hit some people with that kind of atmosphere.

"Now, for me, please be as quiet as a church mouse," joked Carr "Please be quiet, but when the defense is out there, it will be cool to see."

70,000-plus in Allegiant Stadium will be outstanding for sure, but in all seriousness, I'm trying to have a run-in with Wayne Newton in Allegiant Stadium. That man is a Sin City treasure.

Photos: Raiders 2021 minicamp | Day 1

Get an inside look at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center for the Silver and Black's first day of minicamp.

Gloves sit on a pylon while the Las Vegas Raiders warm up on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
1 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
2 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
3 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
4 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
5 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
6 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A helmet on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
7 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
8 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
9 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
10 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback TJ Morrison (41) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
11 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
12 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
13 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
14 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) huddles the team on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
15 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
16 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
17 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
18 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
19 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
20 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
21 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
22 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
23 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
24 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
25 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and running backs coach Kirby Wilson on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
26 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
27 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
28 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
29 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57), linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50), and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
30 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
31 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
32 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
33 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
34 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
35 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
36 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
37 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
38 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
39 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
40 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
41 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
42 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
43 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
44 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
45 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
46 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
47 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
48 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
49 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Karl Joseph (43) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
50 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
51 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
52 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
53 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
54 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
55 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
56 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
57 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
58 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
59 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
60 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
61 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
62 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
63 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
64 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
65 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
66 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
67 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
68 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
69 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
70 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
71 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
72 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
73 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
74 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
75 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
76 / 79

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
77 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
78 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for Mandatory Minicamp.
79 / 79

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
