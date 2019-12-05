Derek Carr expresses condolences following passing of George Atkinson III

"I'll just start by saying, with everything going on with football and all those kinds of things, I just wanted to send our prayers to Mr. Atkinson [II]," Carr stated. "George was a teammate of mine. It's crazy how quick life can come at you, and I love George. We had a lot of fun playing basketball at 24 Hour Fitness, as well as playing football games together and competing together. He was also so joyful, man. So happy, every single time. He was cut and re-signed a whole bunch of times, and every single time he just looked so thankful to be here. I just wanted to say that we're thinking about him and his family, and that we love him."